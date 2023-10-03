Name Lindsey Buckingham Net Worth $150 Million Salary $1 Million per show Annual Income $30 Million Source of Income Band and solo music career DOB Oct 3, 1949 Age 73 years old Gender Male Profession Singer, record producer, guitarist Nationality American

Popular for his stint with rock band Fleetwood Mac, and for lending his talent to soundtracks for "Back to the Future" and "National Lampoons Vacation" guitarist, singer, and composer Lindsey Buckingham, now boasts of a $150 million net worth. After launching his career in collaboration with Stevie Nicks, he was later invited to join Fleetwood Mac and contributed to the band as a musician and producer. He and Nicks broke up shortly after joining the group, and both of them also wrote hits about the relationship falling apart. Buckingham also released a solo album during his time with the band, and soon embarked on his own journey after leaving Fleetwood Mac. He toured as part of Fleetwood Mac once again decades later, and was joined by former bandmate Christine McVie.

Buckingham's stardom as a musician remains the primary source of his income and his journey began during his high school years when he played in a band without any formal training. Things changed when he started dating Stevie Nicks, and inked a contract with Polydor Records, and his ascent came after joining Fleetwood Mac in 1975. His contributions to the band's albums, including "Rumours," became legendary.

Lindsey Buckingham performs at Golden State Theatre on April 13, 2022 in Monterey, California/Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage

Buckingham's rise as a guitarist made him a sought-after face for brands such as Fender, Martin Guitars, and Dunlop. The Fender Lindsey Buckingham Signature Stratocaster, in particular, remains a testament to his influence on the world of music.

Lindsey Buckingham's assets include both primary residences and investments, such as a Bel-Air home, which he sold for $19.5 million in 2005. His Los Angeles mansion, purchased for $6 million in 2013 and extensively remodeled, was listed for $22 million in 2018 before being sold for $19 million. Buckingham and his wife, Kristen, also sold a Brentwood mansion for $28 million in 2019. In 2020, they acquired a property in La Quinta, California, for $3.7 million, and in June 2022, Lindsey purchased a Brentwood home for $14 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsey Buckingham (@lindseybuckingham)

Year Earnings 2021 $90 Million 2022 $100 Million 2023 $150 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 139,000 Followers Twitter 35,600 Followers Facebook 372,000 Followers

Buckingham's musical journey began with humble beginnings, playing a toy Mickey Mouse guitar before upgrading to a $35 Donald Duck guitar. His talent and dedication led to his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. He married Kristen Messner in 2000, and they have three children together. Messner filed for divorce in 2021, but the couple called it off months later, saying that they were working on the relationship.

Lindsey Buckingham arrives at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Fleetwood Mac on January 26, 2018 in New York City/Photo by Steve Granitz/Getty Images

What is Lindsey Buckingham's current net worth?

Lindsey Buckingham's net worth stands at $150 million.

What are Lindsey Buckingham's most famous songs with Fleetwood Mac?

Some of Lindsey Buckingham's most famous songs with Fleetwood Mac include "Go Your Own Way," "Second Hand News," and "Never Going Back Again."

How many solo albums has Lindsey Buckingham released?

Lindsey Buckingham has released several solo albums, including "Law and Order," "Go Insane," "Out of the Cradle," "Gift of Screws," and "Seeds We Sow.

