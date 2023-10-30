Name Linda Evangelista Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth 10 May 1965 Age 58 Years Gender Female Profession Model, Actor Nationality Canada

Linda Evangelista, the iconic Canadian supermodel, has enjoyed a truly extraordinary career spanning several decades. With an estimated net worth of $40 million as of October 2023 (per Celebrity Net Worth), she has achieved unparalleled success in fashion and modeling. Today, we will explore the various facets of Linda Evangelista's financial journey, from her sources of income to her earnings over the years, her assets, her social media presence, her personal life, and her awards.

Linda Evangelista's modeling salary

Linda Evangelista's financial success can be attributed to a variety of sources. One of her primary sources of income was her substantial salary as a supermodel. During her prime, particularly in the 1990s, Evangelista was among the highest-paid models globally. Her bold declaration that she wouldn't "get out of bed for less than $10,000" in the 1980s was more than just a catchphrase; it was a reflection of her actual earnings. In her heyday, her annual income reached an astonishing $5 to $8 million. She secured numerous high-profile contracts with major fashion and beauty brands, such as a multi-year, $5 million-per-year deal with Clairol in 1994 and a staggering $7.75 million contract with Yardley London in 1996. Her ability to command such impressive sums was a testament to her iconic status in the industry.

Partnerships

Beyond her salary, Linda Evangelista diversified her income streams through various ventures in the fashion world. These ventures included collaborations with celebrated designers, fashion brands, and magazines. Her unique look and adaptability made her a sought-after model for countless designers, ranging from Versace and Calvin Klein to Giorgio Armani and Dolce & Gabbana. These partnerships not only provided her with lucrative opportunities but also contributed to her legacy in the fashion industry.

Endorsements

Endorsements played another crucial role in enhancing Linda Evangelista's financial success. Over the years, she endorsed numerous fashion and beauty brands, solidifying her status as a fashion icon. Versace, Calvin Klein, Giorgio Armani, and L'Oreal Paris were just a few of the prominent names she represented. These endorsements not only added to her financial portfolio but also expanded her reach as a global fashion influencer. Linda Evangelista's ability to seamlessly transition between different looks and styles, earning her the label of a chameleon in the industry, made her an ideal choice for various brands looking to connect with diverse audiences.

Linda Evangelista's personal life has added an intriguing dimension to her public image. She has been in various relationships and had a son with French billionaire François-Henri Pinault. Notably, she was involved in a high-profile child support trial, where she sought substantial financial support.

Why is Linda Evangelista famous for her short haircut, 'The Linda'?

Linda Evangelista's short haircut called 'The Linda' became iconic in the fashion world. Though it was initially met with skepticism, it quickly became a global trend, transforming her into a fashion icon and symbolizing her ability to set trends.

Why is Linda Evangelista known as "the supermodel's supermodel"?

Linda Evangelista is celebrated as "the supermodel's supermodel" because she was a role model and inspiration for other models. Her adaptability, professional approach, and collaboration with top photographers elevated her status as an industry icon.

What resulted from Linda Evangelista's child support case involving François-Henri Pinault?

Linda Evangelista and François-Henri Pinault reached an undisclosed out-of-court settlement in May 2012, ending their high-profile child support battle. The settlement resolved the financial support issues for their child, Augustin James.