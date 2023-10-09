Name Lili Reinhart Net Worth $6 Million Salary $40,000 per episode Annual Income $500,000 Million + Source of Income Acting, writing, production, sponsorships, social media. DOB 13 September 1996 Age 27 years Gender Female Profession Actor, singer, dancer Nationality American

Known for her role in the hit series "Riverdale", American actress and author Lily Reinhart has taken showbiz by storm and has earned a net worth of $6 million. Her journey started off by taking dance classes at the young age of 10, and performing in local musicals within a year. She also frequently traveled to New York for auditions and met her manager in the city. After the success of "Riverdale," Reinhart also went on to star in movies such as Amazon's "Chemical Hearts" and "Hustlers."

Acting remains Reinhart's primary source of income ever since she portrayed the iconic character Betty Cooper in the popular CW series "Riverdale." Apart from that she has also ventured into production with her firm Small Victory, which has bagged a deal to create content for Amazon.

Lili Reinhart, wearing Max Mara, attends the WIF Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton/Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WIF/Women in Film

Lili Reinhart reportedly earns an impressive $40,000 per episode of the series "Riverdale," thanks to her vital role in the show's success.

Reinhart has served as an ambassador and spokesperson for CoverGirl, a renowned cosmetics brand. Her partnership with CoverGirl, which began in 2019, placed her alongside other celebrities like Katy Perry and Zendaya in the beauty industry.

While acting remains her primary focus, Reinhart took on the role of producer for the 2020 film "Chemical Hearts." In March 2021, it was announced that Reinhart would produce and star in the upcoming Netflix film "Plus/Minus."

In August 2020, Reinhart purchased a lavish 4,170-square-foot home in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles for $2.71 million.

Year Earnings 2021 $3 Million 2022 $4.5 Million 2023 $6 Million

Instagram 26.8 Million Followers Twitter 3.2 Million Followers

Reinhart has shown a commitment to self-improvement, sharing her journey toward becoming a reiki healer in a 2020 interview. She has also talked about struggles with mental health issues, including body dysmorphia, depression, and anxiety.

Reinhart's talent has not gone unnoticed, earning her several accolades and nominations, primarily for her role in "Riverdale." She has won seven Teen Choice Awards, including Choice Breakout TV Star and Choice TV Actress: Drama. Her performance has also earned her recognition from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, Critics Choice Super Awards, and People's Choice Awards.

Lili Reinhart speaks onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey/Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

What is Lili Reinhart's current net worth?

Lili Reinhart's net worth is estimated to be $6 million.

What is Lili Reinhart's primary source of income?

Lili Reinhart's main source of income is her role in "Riverdale."

Has Lili Reinhart won any awards?

Yes, Lili Reinhart has won seven Teen Choice Awards for her work on "Riverdale" and received various other nominations.