Name Lil Tecca Net Worth $3 Million Salary $300,000 + Source of Income Rapping, singing DOB Aug 26, 2002 Age 21 years old Gender Male Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer Nationality American

Having started his career in rapping while roasting a competitor on Xbox Live, Lil Tecca, the young and talented American singer and songwriter, has amassed a net worth of $3 million as of November 2023. Tecca started off rapping on the weekends and gained fame while he was still a teenager in High School. After roasting a friend using rhymes, Tecca downloaded Audacity and recorded his lyrics with the beats to create his first track. Born Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe in Queens, New York, on August 26, 2002, Lil Tecca's journey to success has been marked by hit singles, all of which have been chart toppers. In the age of streaming, Tecca also gained initial success through mixtapes, and went on to record a full-fledged album.

Lil Tecca's music has been his primary source of income ever since his debut mixtape titled "We Love You Tecca," released in 2019 under Galactic and Republic Records. The mixtape climbed to #4 on the Billboard 200 chart, showcasing the artist's potential and creating a space for him in the music industry.

Lil Tecca performs at Astra Kulturhaus/ Photo by Pedro Becerra/Redferns

Lil Tecca's earnings are undoubtedly influenced by album sales, streaming royalties, and concert performances. His rise to fame has seen him secure lucrative deals that contribute significantly to his overall income.

Year Earnings 2021 $1 Million 2022 $2 Million 2023 $3 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 5 Million Followers Facebook 202,000 Followers Twitter 631,900 Followers

Born in Queens and raised in Long Island, Lil Tecca, or Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe, discovered his passion for music at a young age. Despite initial aspirations for an NBA career, he shifted his focus to music around the age of 12. Tecca's musical journey began at just 9 years old, rapping with friends over Xbox microphones. His breakout single, "Ransom," achieved massive success, peaking at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His debut mixtape, "We Love You Tecca," further solidified his position in the industry.

MTV Video Music Awards 2019- Song of Summer- Nominated

Streamy Awards 2019- Breakthrough Artist- Nominated

MTV Europe Music Award 2020- Best Push Act- Nominated

Lil Tecca performs during the Summer Smash Festival at Douglass Park/ Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

How did Lil Tecca get his stage name?

Lil Tecca adopted his stage name from an Instagram acquaintance who named him "Lil Tecca" due to her own Instagram handle being "Tecca."

Which was Lil Tecca's first track to gain popularity?

Lil Tecca gained initial recognition with the track "Tectri," a collaboration with his friend Lil Gummybear, released in early 2017.

