From Using Rap to Roast Friends to Recording His own Tracks: Lil Tecca's Rise to Fame and Net Worth
|Name
|Lil Tecca
|Net Worth
|$3 Million
|Salary
|$300,000 +
|Source of Income
|Rapping, singing
|DOB
|Aug 26, 2002
|Age
|21 years old
|Gender
|Male
|Profession
|Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer
|Nationality
|American
What is Lil Tecca's net worth?
Having started his career in rapping while roasting a competitor on Xbox Live, Lil Tecca, the young and talented American singer and songwriter, has amassed a net worth of $3 million as of November 2023. Tecca started off rapping on the weekends and gained fame while he was still a teenager in High School. After roasting a friend using rhymes, Tecca downloaded Audacity and recorded his lyrics with the beats to create his first track. Born Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe in Queens, New York, on August 26, 2002, Lil Tecca's journey to success has been marked by hit singles, all of which have been chart toppers. In the age of streaming, Tecca also gained initial success through mixtapes, and went on to record a full-fledged album.
What are Lil Tecca's sources of income?
Lil Tecca's music has been his primary source of income ever since his debut mixtape titled "We Love You Tecca," released in 2019 under Galactic and Republic Records. The mixtape climbed to #4 on the Billboard 200 chart, showcasing the artist's potential and creating a space for him in the music industry.
Lil Tecca's salary
Lil Tecca's earnings are undoubtedly influenced by album sales, streaming royalties, and concert performances. His rise to fame has seen him secure lucrative deals that contribute significantly to his overall income.
Earnings growth by year
|Year
|Earnings
|2021
|$1 Million
|2022
|$2 Million
|2023
|$3 Million
Social media following
|Social Media
|Followers
|5 Million Followers
|202,000 Followers
|631,900 Followers
Personal life
Born in Queens and raised in Long Island, Lil Tecca, or Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe, discovered his passion for music at a young age. Despite initial aspirations for an NBA career, he shifted his focus to music around the age of 12. Tecca's musical journey began at just 9 years old, rapping with friends over Xbox microphones. His breakout single, "Ransom," achieved massive success, peaking at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His debut mixtape, "We Love You Tecca," further solidified his position in the industry.
Awards and nominations
MTV Video Music Awards 2019- Song of Summer- Nominated
Streamy Awards 2019- Breakthrough Artist- Nominated
MTV Europe Music Award 2020- Best Push Act- Nominated
FAQs
How did Lil Tecca get his stage name?
Lil Tecca adopted his stage name from an Instagram acquaintance who named him "Lil Tecca" due to her own Instagram handle being "Tecca."
Which was Lil Tecca's first track to gain popularity?
Lil Tecca gained initial recognition with the track "Tectri," a collaboration with his friend Lil Gummybear, released in early 2017.
