What Is 'The Cable Guy' Actor Leslie Mann's Net Worth?

American actress and producer Leslie Mann rose to fame with her role in "The Cable Guy" (1996) with Jim Carrey. Her real breakthrough, however, came in films directed by her filmmaker husband Judd Apatow like "Knocked Up" (2007) and "This Is 40" (2012), where she blended humor and relatable life scenarios. Mann's versatile career includes romantic leads in "17 Again" (2009) and more dramatic roles in "Funny People" (2009). In "The Other Woman" (2014), she showcased her adaptability, combining comedy with classic revenge themes. She has a net worth of $160 million with her husband Apatow, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Leslie Mann embarked on her acting journey at the age of 18 with TV commercials. Her breakthrough came with a role in "The Cable Guy," sharing the screen with Ben Stiller, Matthew Broderick and Jim Carrey. Although the film puzzled critics, it proved to be a box office hit, raking in over $102 million and attaining cult classic status.

After establishing herself in the film industry, Mann turned her focus toward television, featuring in "Freaks & Geeks." It was during this time that she first crossed paths with her future husband, Judd Apatow. "Freaks & Geeks" received critical acclaim but was unfortunately canceled after a short run. Subsequently, she took on a significant role in the 1997 film "George of the Jungle," starring alongside Brendan Fraser.

In 1999, Leslie Mann starred alongside Adam Sandler in "Big Daddy," a box office hit despite bad reviews. She continued to excel in comedies like "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," earning positive reviews and grossing $177.4 million. In 2007, she did "Knocked Up" alongside Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd, which grossed over $218 million and earning her critical acclaim and award nominations. "Funny People" in 2009, starring Adam Sandler was another success.

Mann also ventured into voice acting, contributing to the animated hit "Rio" which grossed $484 million. Her animated series work included "Allen Gregory" and a role in the stop-motion film "ParaNorman." She led "This Is 40," the sequel to "Knocked Up," and appeared in "The Bling Ring" alongside Emma Watson. In 2014, she narrated an episode of "Makers: Women Who Make America."

Leslie Mann and her husband Judd Apatow own several multi-million-dollar properties across the United States. In 2003, they purchased a 6,018-square-foot property in the upscale neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles for $4.474 million. They sold it in 2010 for $6.495 million. Soon after, they acquired a smaller home in Beverly Hills for $1.656 million which many assumed to be an investment property. In 2009, they bought the home of TV producer Marty Adelstein for $18.25 million despite its $20 million listing price. They sold the Brentwood mansion in September 2023 for $27 million after 14 years of ownership. In 2009, they apparently purchased a vacation home in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii for $4.9 million.

In 2013, they acquired an extensive beach house in Malibu for $10.825 million, hoping to flip it for $12 million in 2015 for a substantial profit. It was reported in 2013 that Mann and Judd acquired an empty lot in Santa Monica for $8.6 million with plans to create a custom house on the land. In 2018, they added another residence in Santa Monica to their portfolio for $14.5 million, featuring 8,000 square feet and two private elevators. The home was once owned by legendary actor William Holden and includes a private rooftop deck spanning 2,000 square feet.

Leslie Jean Mann was born on March 26, 1972, in San Francisco, California. Growing up with two siblings in Newport Beach, she was a reserved child. Her path crossed with Judd Apatow during auditions for "The Cable Guy," leading to their marriage in 1997. They have two daughters, Iris and Maude Apatow, both of whom have ventured into the entertainment industry, appearing in films and commercials.

Who is Leslie Mann's husband?

Leslie Mann has been married to Judd Apatow for nearly 20 years.

How did Leslie Mann get famous?



At the age of 17, she began appearing in various TV commercials. Her screen break came when she was cast as Nurse Mary in the short-lived "Birdland" (1994).

Is the Leslie Mann-starrer "This is 40" a sequel to "Knocked Up"?



"This is 40" is a sort-of sequel to Apatow's 2007 film "Knocked Up" as the movie's plot centers on characters introduced in the previous film—married couple Pete (Rudd) and Debbie (Mann) whose stressful relationship is compounded by each turning 40.

