Name Len Goodman Net Worth $18 million Gender Male Date of Birth-Death Apr 25, 1944 – Apr 22, 2023 Age 78 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Teacher, Dancer, Actor

Len Goodman, the late professional ballroom dancer, dance coach, and TV personality, had an estimated net worth of $18 million at the time of his passing on April 22, 2023, at the age of 78. Renowned as the head judge on popular dance competition shows like "Strictly Come Dancing" and "Dancing with the Stars," Goodman also hosted various television documentary series. Beyond his television career, he operated a ballroom dance school in Dartford, Kent, England.

Also Read: He Transformed Gucci Into a Fashion Powerhouse: What Is Tom Ford's Net Worth?

Image Source: Len Goodman on Dancing with Stars/ Adam Rose / Getty Images

Len Goodman, a judge on "Dancing with the Stars" in the United States, received an annual salary of £205,639 ($249,786). The year following his initiation as the head judge on the British show "Strictly Come Dancing," Goodman assumed the same role on its American counterpart, "Dancing with the Stars." Throughout his tenure, Goodman shared the judging panel with Bruno Tonioli from "Strictly Come Dancing" and Carrie Ann Inaba. For five seasons, he was additionally accompanied by judges Derek Hough and Julianne Hough. While absent as a judge in seasons 21 and 29, he did contribute educational segments on dance styles during the latter season.

Image Source: Len Goodman meets fans and signs copies of his book 'Lost London: A Personal Journey' at Waterstones Bluewater/Simon Burchell/Getty Images

Also Read: What Is Basketball Star Carmelo Anthony's Net Worth?

Len Goodman occasionally took on the hosting duties, filling in for Paul O'Grady on O'Grady's BBC Radio 2 Sunday afternoon music show between 2013 and 2018. Later, in 2021, Goodman assumed the role of host for several Bank Holiday specials on Boom Radio.

Also Read: What Is ‘Full House’ Star John Stamos’ Net Worth?

Born on April 25, 1944, in the Bethnal Green area of East London, England, Len Goodman relocated with his family to London's Blackfen when he was six. Educated at Westwood Secondary Modern School in Falconwood, Goodman actively played on the school cricket team. In 1972, he married Cherry Kingston, a union that ended in divorce in 1987. Subsequently, he entered a long-term relationship with Lesley, with whom he had a son named John; however, the relationship eventually ended, and John went to live with his mother. In 2012, Goodman tied the knot with his second wife, dance teacher Sue Barrett, whom he had been in a relationship with for over a decade. A fervent supporter of the Premier League football club West Ham United, Goodman also demonstrated a deep passion for cricket, participating in a celebrity cricket game in 2009.

Image Source: Professional ballroom dancer, dance judge, and coach Len Goodman is photographed for the Daily Mail / Neale Haynes/Contour by Getty Images

What's happened to Len Goodman?

The former head judge on "Dancing with the Stars" died from bone cancer.

Who was Len Goodman's first wife?

Goodman was previously married to his competitive dance partner Cherry Kingston, whom he said only became his wife because they were always around each other as dance partners. They split after 15 years.

What is Len Goodman famous for?

He was a professional ballroom dancer, dance coach, and TV personality known for "Dancing with the Stars".

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Actor Michael Cera's Net Worth?

Nina Dobrev Made an Impressive $3 Million From ‘The Vampire Diaries’; What’s Her Net Worth?