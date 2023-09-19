Name Christopher Meloni Net Worth $30 Million Salary $10 million Sources of income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth April 2, 1961 Age 62 years Nationality American Profession Actor

Best known for portraying NYPD Detective Eliot Stabler in "Law & Order, Special Victims Unit," actor Christopher Meloni has amassed a $30 million net worth during his almost four-decade-long TV and film career. He started slow by landing parts in commercials and went on to build his career. Before rising to iconic status as a detective, Meloni established his talent and range as a sociopathic killer in the film "Oz."

With acting on the small screen being his primary revenue stream, Christopher Meloni has earned a lot through the show "Law& Order: Special Victims Unit." He received a peak salary of $395,000 per episode, which means he bagged a solid $10 million per season.

Philanthropic endeavors

Meloni donated his $50,000 cash prize money from an episode of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" and also appeared on the show in the year 2009 to donate his winnings yet again.

Meloni and his wife paid $5.25 million for a Hollywood Hills home previously used for the sitcom "The Adventure of Ozzie and Harriet." The property is also reportedly haunted and many people have sold it as soon as they bought it. Meloni lived in the house for a long time, before listing it for $6.5 million, and eventually selling it at $5.9 million. Before selling the house he also rented it for some time at a rate of $20,000 to $30,000 per month. Meloni also owns a lakefront home in Connecticut, and a handful of cars including a Range Rover, Ford Mustang, Audi Q7, and more.

Born on April 2nd, 1961, Christopher Meloni was raised alongside his two elder siblings. Over the years, his career has continued to boom thanks to his roles that were critically acclaimed. Outside of his iconic role in SVU, Christopher Meloni has also appeared in other shows like, "Scrubs", "True Blood", "The Handmaid's Tale", "Pose, and Happy!" Meloni has also voiced some characters in animated series and video games.

Christopher Meloni is married to Doris Sherman Williams. The couple had exchanged vows in 1995 and are parents to two children. Meloni is also known for being a vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights. A sports enthusiast himself, Meloni also used to play in the quarterback position on his college's football team.

He has won numerous awards throughout his career, some of which include ACCEC Awards, Online Film & Television Association, and more.

Are Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Friends?

Yes, Meloni and Mariska Hargitay have been friends for a long time now.

Did Christopher Meloni Win an Emmy?

No, he was nominated for Primetime Emmy for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

