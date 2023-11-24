Name Lars Ulrich Net Worth $350 million Date of Birth December 26, 1963 Age 59 Years Gender Male Profession Musician, Songwriter, Record producer, Drummer, Singer, Actor, Percussionist Nationality Danish

Lars Ulrich, a Danish musician, producer, and songwriter, has orchestrated not just powerful drum beats but also a substantial net worth throughout his illustrious career. With a net worth of $350 million, Ulrich is one of the wealthiest figures in the music industry.

Lars Ulrich of Metallica performs at Ford Field. Getty Images | Photo by Scott Legato

As the co-founder and drummer of Metallica, Ulrich has been instrumental in the band's prolific discography, starting with their debut album "Kill 'Em All" in 1983. The subsequent releases, including the critically acclaimed "Master of Puppets" in 1986 and the groundbreaking "Metallica" (The Black Album) in 1991, catapulted the band into global stardom. The enduring popularity of Metallica's music has contributed significantly to Ulrich's income, with the band having sold over 125 million albums worldwide.

From the fast and aggressive thrash beats of the early '80s to the more simplified style during the '90s and early 2000s, the artist's rhythmic innovations have helped define Metallica's musical identity. His endorsements with prominent brands such as Tama Drums, Zildjian Cymbals, and Remo Drumheads have also added to his financial portfolio. Ulrich's signature drum kit and lacquer finish, along with his association with reputable drumming equipment brands contribute to his massive net worth.

Besides music, Ulrich has engaged in business ventures and investments. Notably, his involvement in the fight against file-sharing platforms like Napster in the late '90s and early 2000s underscored his commitment to protecting artists' intellectual property rights.

(L-R) Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, and Kirk Hammett of Metallica. Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Ulrich's notable assets include a stunning mansion in Tiburon, California, which he acquired in 1993 for $6 million. This expansive property, situated north of San Francisco in Marin County, originally comprised the main house and an additional adjacent home, forming a two-acre estate. Over time, Ulrich expanded his real estate holdings by acquiring the property on the other side of the main house. Boasting an impressive 13,000 square feet, the main house stands as one of the largest residences in Marin County, providing breathtaking views of the San Francisco Bay and the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. The artist listed all three interconnected properties for sale in October 2019 at a combined value of $12 million.

Ulrich's journey has seen the ebb and flow of three marriages. He first married British woman Debbie Jones. However, this marriage ended in 1990. Subsequently, Ulrich married Skylar Satenstein in 1997, a relationship that lasted until 2004 and resulted in the birth of two children. Following the dissolution of his second marriage, Ulrich started a relationship with Danish actress Connie Nielsen, spanning from 2004 to 2012. They share a son. Presently, Ulrich is happily married to fashion model Jessica Miller.

Grammy Awards (2017): Nominee for Best Rock Song - Song: "Hardwired" (Shared with James Hetfield)

Lars Ulrich and Anton Corbijn attend the Utopia Presents Premiere Party. Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard

How did Lars Ulrich contribute to the music industry?

Lars Ulrich co-founded Metallica in 1981, contributing as the drummer and playing a crucial role in the band's success, making them one of the best-selling music artists globally.

Who is Lars Ulrich's wife?

Currently, Ulrich is happily married to fashion model Jessica Miller.

How did Lars Ulrich handle the Napster controversy?

Lars Ulrich led Metallica's legal battle against Napster in the early 2000s, advocating for artists' rights in the face of digital piracy.

