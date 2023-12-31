Name L.A. Reid Net Worth $300 Million Annual Income $10 Million + Source of Income Music Date of Birth June 7, 1956 Age 67 years Gender Male Profession Film and music producer, songwriter, composer Nationality American

L.A. Reid is an accomplished American record executive, A&R representative, and record producer with a $300 million net worth. He held key leadership roles at many major record-producing labels. Reid is also an award-winning songwriter, Grammy recipient, and the author of the bestselling memoir "Sing to Me: My Story of Making Music, Finding Magic, and Searching for Who's Next."

Reid's diverse sources of income stem from his roles as a music executive, producer, and entrepreneur. He started as a drummer, making his first record appearance with the Cincinnati funk rock group Pure Essence. He gained mainstream success as part of the R&B band The Deele, famous for their hit "Two Occasions."

Following the group's breakup, Reid, along with Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, founded LaFace Records in 1989, signing talents like Usher, TLC, and Outkast. LaFace merged with Arista Records in 2000, and Reid later became Arista's president. Then, in 2004, he took on the role of Chairman and CEO of The Island Def Jam Music Group, overseeing Mariah Carey's successful comeback.

After leaving Def Jam in 2011, Reid joined The X Factor USA as a judge, and later became the chairman and CEO of Epic Records in 2011. Under Reid, Epic achieved remarkable success with artists like Future, DJ Khaled, and Travis Scott. Reid also co-founded Hitco Entertainment in 2018, and its assets were sold to Concord Music Group, leading to the firm's closure in 2022.

Reid's total assets include luxury real estate holdings. In 2016, he purchased a mansion in Bel Air, Los Angeles, for $18 million. He previously owned a Manhattan apartment at 515 Park Avenue, which he sold for $16.5 million in 2014.

In 1989, Reid married Perri Pebbles, and in the same year, the couple welcomed a son named Aaron Alexander. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 1996. In 2000, Reid married Erica Holton, with whom he shares two children. He also has a son named Antonio from a previous relationship.

The music icon is involved in projects by the City of Hope organization and the Robin Hood Foundation. He also contributed to the "Just Stand Up" single for the 2008 television special "Stand Up To Cancer."

- Grammy Awards 1994: Best Rhythm & Blues Song for "End Of The Road"

- Grammy Awards 1994: Producer Of The Year (Non-Classical)

- Grammy Awards 1993: Album Of The Year for "The Bodyguard"

- BET Honors for The Business of Entertainment Award 2016

- National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences President's Merit Award 2013

- Harvard University Alumni Award of Excellence 2014

What is L.A. Reid's primary source of income?

L.A. Reid's primary source of income is derived from a career in the music industry, with significant contributions from founding and managing record labels.

How many Grammy Awards has L.A. Reid won?

L.A. Reid has won three Grammy Awards, including one as a songwriter for the Boyz II Men song "End of the Road."

What philanthropic activities is L.A. Reid involved in?

L.A. Reid has been involved in projects by the City of Hope organization and the Robin Hood Foundation.

