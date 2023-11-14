Name Kylie Minogue Net Worth $120 Million Sources of Income Music, business, investments Date of Birth May 28, 1968 Age 55 Years Gender Female Profession Singer, actor, record producer, fashion designer, author, film Producer, composer Nationality Australia

Kylie Minogue, the multi-talented Australian icon, has amassed considerable wealth throughout her illustrious career. As of 2023, she has a net worth of $120 million. From her early days in soap operas to her reign as a pop sensation and actress, Minogue's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Known for chart-topping hits like "The Loco-Motion," "Can't Get You Out of My Head," and "Slow," her music career has been a primary source of income. Additionally, acting, fashion, and endorsements have added to her financial success.

Kylie Minogue and Keith Caulfield attend A Conversation With Kylie Minogue at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on October 04, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images | Photo by Rebecca Sapp

Minogue's primary source of income has been her music career. The success of her debut album "Kylie," and "Enjoy Yourself," which produced hit singles like "Hand on Your Heart" and "Tears on My Pillow," contributed significantly to her earnings. In the 1990s, she continued to release albums, including "Rhythm of Love" and "Let's Get to It," along with her first "Greatest Hits" album, which topped the charts in the U.K.

In the 2000s, Kylie Minogue continued to make music with albums like "Light Years" and "Fever," the latter featuring the mega-hit "Can't Get You Out of My Head." This single became her most successful ever, selling five million copies and reaching number one in over 40 countries.

Her music career has been a consistent and lucrative source of income, and her albums have achieved both commercial and critical success. Minogue even earned a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording in 2004 for "Come into My World." Minogue's acting career includes roles in films such as "The Delinquents," "Street Fighter," and a memorable cameo as the Green Fairy in "Moulin Rouge!"

Kylie Minogue and MAGIC Presenter Harriet Scott at Bauer Media at 1 Golden Square on September 25, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images | Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack

The Australian singer possesses a luxurious apartment nestled in London's esteemed One Hyde Park development. This opulent residence is estimated to be worth an impressive $25 million, reflecting her penchant for luxury and investment in prime real estate. The exclusive location of One Hyde Park is renowned for its extravagance, making it an ideal addition to Minogue's assets.

Minogue's personal life has long intrigued the media and her fans alike. Throughout the years, she has been linked to several prominent figures, including the late rock legend Michael Hutchence and the acclaimed French photographer Stéphane Sednaoui. More recently, the singer's relationship with British GQ's Creative Director Paul Solomons is making headlines.

However, it was in 2005 that Minogue's life took a challenging turn when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After going through surgery and chemotherapy, the singer emerged victorious in her fight against the disease.

- MTV Europe Music Award for Best Australian Act (2023)

- Golden Camera, Germany (2008) – Winner of Best Music International

- Grammy Awards (2004) – Winner for Best Dance Recording for the song "Come into My World."

- Bravo Otto Awards – Special Achievement (Ehren-Otto) (2003)

- MTV Europe Music Award – Best Pop (2002)

- Bambi Awards (2001) – Winner for "Comeback"

- ARIA Music Awards – Artisan Award for Best Video (1994)

- MTV Video Music Awards – VMA International Viewer's Choice: MTV Australia (1998)

- Logie Awards

Gold Logie (1988 )

Most Popular Actress – Silver Logie (1988)

Most Popular Actress – Silver Logie (1987)

(L to R) Kylie Minogue, Barry Keoghan, and Micheal Ward attend the Burberry Spring Summer 2024 show during London Fashion Week on September 18, 2023, in London, England. Getty Images | Photo by Dave Benett

What is Kylie Minogue's most successful album?

Kylie Minogue's most successful album is "Fever" which includes the hit single "Can't Get You Out of My Head".

Is Kylie Minogue still making music?

Yes, Kylie Minogue still makes music.

What is Kylie Minogue's philanthropic involvement?

Kylie Minogue has been involved in various philanthropic endeavors, including raising money for charity, disaster relief, and cancer research. She has contributed to numerous humanitarian causes over the years.

What is Kylie Minogue's net worth?

