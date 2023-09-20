Name Kyle Richards Networth $100 Million Salary $270,000 Per Season Annual Income $1.77 million Source of Income Acting, endorsements DOB Jan 11, 1969 Age 54 Years Old Gender Female Profession Actor, TV personality Nationality American

American actress and reality television star known for her appearance on "The Real Housewives," Kyle Richards has amassed an impressive $100 million net worth. Her multifaceted journey to success started at a young age with the 1974 show "Little House on the Prairie," and includes appearances in TV shows such as "Days of Our Lives" and "ER," alongside films like "Halloween." Despite her appearance on different editions of "Real Housewives," Richards is a lot more than just a homemaker, having established herself as an entrepreneur.

While reality TV and other roles on television remain Richards' main revenue streams, she has also inked endorsement deals and launched her own apparel brand, to supplement her income.

Kyle Richards attends the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party at The Shay on August 09, 2023 in Culver City, California/ Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi

Richards began her career as a child actor and bagged roles in several iconic shows but found widespread popularity through "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." It has been reported that she made $270,000 as the salary for a single season of the reality show.

In addition to her television career, Kyle Richards has been endorsing brands such as Neutrogena, P&G, Secret Deodorant, Stride Rite, and Rakuten. She has also launched a collection 'Kyle by Alene Too,' as part of a collaboration with a boutique.

Starting my day out right w/ fruit & @310nutrition shake. No excuse not to be healthy when it's this easy 😊 #310shake pic.twitter.com/19R4tXIKRL — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) July 29, 2015

Beyond acting, Richards launched her own clothing line through HSN, which garnered attention during New York Fashion Week in 2019. In 2021, she went on to launch the luxury resort and loungewear boutique "Kyle x Shahida" in Palm Desert.

Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, have made significant investments in real estate including a $6.5 million mansion in Bel-Air, an $8.2 million home in Encino, and a vacation home in Aspen, which they bought for $13.6 million.

Year Earnings 2021 $80 Million 2022 $90 Million 2023 $100 Million

Social Media Followings Instagram 1 Million followers Facebook 4.2 Million followers Twitter 1.2 Million Followers

Richards is married to real estate executive Mauricio Umansky, and the couple have three daughters. The couple is known for their philanthropic endeavors, having donated over $100,000 to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. Richards also donated her winnings from "The New Celebrity Apprentice" to the same cause. Before Umansky, Richards was married to Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she had one daughter.

She has earned recognition for her acting talents including a nomination for Best Supporting Actress by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films in 1982 for her role in "The Watcher in the Woods." Her contributions to reality television earned her nominations at the People's Choice Awards in 2019 and 2022, as well as a nomination for Most Frightened Performance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2022 for her role in "Halloween Kills."

Kyle Richards attends the National Alliance Of Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles Mental Health Gala at the Pacific Design Center on May 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California/ Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

What is Kyle Richards' most significant source of income?

Kyle Richards' most significant source of income is her participation in the reality TV series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Has Kyle Richards won any awards for her acting or reality TV career?

Yes, she has received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 1982.

How does Kyle Richards contribute to philanthropy?

Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, are notable philanthropists who have donated over $100,000 to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.