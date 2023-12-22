What is 'King of Country Music' George Strait's Net Worth?

Name George Strait Net Worth $300 Million Sources of Income Music, Acting, etc Gender Male Date of Birth May 18, 1952 Age 71 Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Record Producer, Actor, Musician, Composer, Music Producer

American country music singer George Strait is also a well-known actor and producer. He has often been dubbed the "King of Country" and is considered one of the most popular recording artists of all time. He is known for sticking to his traditional style of music and has inspired others to do the same and not mix pop with country like many did in the '80s. As of December 2023, Geroge Strait's net worth is around $300 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

George Strait | Getty Images | Michael Hickey

Strait is an extremely famous country music singer and has also acted in movies and produced music. His staggering net worth is attributed to his music and acting career.

Career highlights

While he was in college, he joined a band called Stoney Riodge and eventually became the lead and renamed the group The Ace in the Hole Band. They quickly became popular in Texas and started doing many live shows. However, the band never really took off and he was still earning his living by working on his family's ranch.

In 1982, he was offered a recording contract by MCA which led to the release of his first single, "Unwound." The single became a massive hit and the number six song in the country charts which later prompted him to release a full album called "Strait Country." The album was impactful and did well. He later released his second album called "Strait From the Heart," which featured his first number-one single, titled, "Fool Hearted Memory." He unfortunately lost his 13-year-old daughter during this time which led him to cut all ties with the media. However, he continued to release hit albums.

He later founded the George Strait Country Music Festival in 1997. The festival repeated every year for the next four years and he continued to perform his biggest hits. During this period, he released the "Always Never the Same." His last tour, The Cowboy Rides Away Tour's final show was at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which drew 104,793 people and set a new record for being the largest indoor concert in North America.

Touring

He has earned a lot of money through tours. It was reported back in 1997 that he had earned more than $99 million in just three years during the Strait Tours. He also reportedly earned close to $15 million in 2005 with a tour that only had 18 shows.

Endorsements

He was the ambassador of Wrangler Jeans and has partnered with them to raise awareness for their National Patriot Program, a program that raised money for American veterans and their families. Strait has also partnered with Justin Boots, Garis, and Codigo Tequila.

George Harvey Strait Junior Senior was born in Poteet, Texas on May 18, 1952. He grew up with his two siblings on a 2,000-acre cattle ranch owned by his father in Pearsall. His parents separated when he was young and he joined a rock 'n roll band with other students around this time. He took an interest in music and was an admirer of people like Hank Thompson, Lefty Frizzell, and Merle Haggard.

He is married to his high-school sweetheart Norma. The two tied the knot in 1971 and have two children together. Their daughter was unfortunately killed in a car accident in 1986. Strait became a grandfather in February 2012 when George Strait Jr. and his wife, Tamara, welcomed their son.

Why is George Strait so famous?

Strait is noted for his contribution to country music.

Why is George Strait called the "King of Country"?

He is called the "King of Country" because of his influence on the genre.

Is George Strait still married?

Strait has been married for over 5 decades now.

Has George Strait ever retired?

Strait retired in 2012 after The Cowboy Rides Away Tour.

