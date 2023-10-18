What is Kimbal Musk's Net Worth?

Name Kimbal Musk Net Worth $500 Million Sources of Income Tesla and Space X Gender Male Date of Birth Sep 20, 1972 Age 51 years Nationality South African, Canadian Profession Chef

Kimbal Musk, chef, entrepreneur and brother of Elon Musk, serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX. Elon and Kimbal Musk had co-founded Zip2, a software company that Compaq acquired in 1999 for $307 million. Kimbal Musk owns the Kitchen Restaurant Group, which has locations in Illinois and Colorado. He is also the co-founder of the urban farming company called Square Roots. Additionally, he has also appeared on many television shows like, "Risk Takers", "60 Minutes", "Today" and more.

Kimbal Musk has reportedly sold over $100 million shares of Tesla since the company went public. He is also the fifth largest stockholder of his brother's EV company Tesla. He owned close to 130,000 shares of Tesla stock initially, this number later went up to 572,000 following the Tesla stock split 5-1. In 2021, when the company split again, Kimbal owned close to $1.7 million shares. Apart from Tesla, Kimbal also received $15 million when Compaq bought the software he and his brother had developed. Kimbal also earned quite a lot from X.com, which later merged with PayPal.

Kimbal Musk was born on September 20, 1972, in Pretoria Transvaal, South Africa. He has two siblings, Elon and Tosca Musk. He went to Queen's University in Ontario, Canada, where he studied business and earned a degree in 1995. In 1994, he along with his brother co-founded an online city guide called Zip2. After selling the software, they invested in a new technology which later became PayPal.

He later moved to New York City and attended the French Culinary Institute. He opened his community bistro, The Kitchen, in Boulder, Colorado. He also served as the CEO of the advertising network OneRiot from 2006 to 2011. In 2011, he opened his fast-casual restaurant named Next Door American Eatery in Boulder. He then went on to establish an NGO called Big Green, which helps people grow their food.

Kimbal believes in the concept of vertical farming and says that green technologies will save the future of the earth. The organization helps form Learning Garden classrooms in schools across America. These learning gardens teach children the understanding of food, healthy eating, and urban lifestyle choices. By the end of 2015, four years after it was founded, the organization had built more than 260 learning Gardens across Chicago. He also co-founded Square Roots, an urban farming company that grows organic food in shipping containers.

Last year, Kimbal launched Nova Sky Stories. The company makes art in the sky using over 9,000 light drones. The idea came to him when he attended Burning Man in the Nevada Desert and watched a drone art show by Ralph Nauta, Kimbal Musk wrote in a Medium post. "It was then I knew I had to help bring this art to the skies of every city and town in the world," Kimbal wrote.

Kimbal was married to Jen Lewin in 2001 and they welcomed three children. The two eventually broke up and Musk later wed environmentalist Christian Wyly, daughter of ex-billionaire businessman Sam Wyly.

Is Kimbal Musk Related to Elon Musk?

Yes, Elon Musk has a younger brother named Kimbal Musk who serves on the Board of Directors for his companies, Tesla and SpaceX.