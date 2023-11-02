Name Kiefer Sutherland Net Worth $100 Million Salary $250k per episode Annual Income $10 Million+ Source of Income Acting, producing, direction Gender Male Date of Birth December 21, 1966 Age 56 Years Nationality Canada Profession Actor, film producer & director, television producer & director, voice actor

Kiefer Sutherland, a London-born Canadian actor, director, producer, and musician boasts an impressive net worth of $100 million. Over the years, he has carved a remarkable career in the entertainment industry, amassing substantial wealth through various sources.

Kiefer Sutherland attends The BRIT Awards 2020 | Getty Images | Photo by Jim Dyson

Kiefer Sutherland initially gained recognition in the late '80s and early '90s by starring in films like "Stand By Me," "Lost Boys," "Young Guns," "Renegades," "Flatliners," and "A Few Good Men." While the '90s saw less successful projects, a turning point in his career was when he was offered to join the cast of "24," a groundbreaking television series. The role of counter-terrorist agent Jack Bauer confirmed his status as a Hollywood A-lister. He also starred in "Designated Survivor," a political drama that aired 53 episodes over three seasons.

Kiefer Sutherland ventured into music with the release of albums "Down in a Hole" in 2016 and "Reckless & Me" in 2019. He also graced the Broadway stage in 2011, appearing in "That Championship Season."

The Hollywood icon has not limited himself to acting. He has also tried his hands at directing, with films like "Last Night" and "Truth or Consequences, N.M." He later became an executive producer on "24" and established his own production company through a first-look deal.

Kiefer Sutherland's "24" salary

In 2006, Kiefer Sutherland signed a contract with 20th Century Fox Television, becoming the highest-paid actor in television at the time. The contract granted him an impressive $40 million upfront for three seasons of "24," where he earned around $9.6 million per season.

Aside from his substantial earnings from acting and music, Kiefer Sutherland has made several real estate investments. He sold a ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley for $3.6 million in the year 2000. In 2008, he purchased a New York City townhouse for $8.2 million and sold it for $17.5 million five years later. In 2018, he acquired a home in LA's Atwater Village neighborhood, which he listed for sale in October this year.

Kiefer set up a recording studio with his IronWorks Music record label in a converted Silver Lake Ironworks foundry. This building, spanning 14,400 square feet, was sold for $3 million in 2009. In 2022, he made headlines with his real estate transactions, selling a Toluca Lake home to Macauley Culkin and Brenda Song for $8 million. He also invested $5 million in a 73-acre property in New York's Hudson Valley.

Sutherland was married to Camelia Kath in 1987, and they had a daughter named Sarah. He also had a brief engagement with Julia Roberts but later married Kelly Winn. In 2014, he began a relationship with actress Cindy Vela. He currently resides in Los Angeles.

Kiefer Sutherland attends The BRIT Awards 2020 | Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

Throughout his career, Kiefer has received numerous awards, particularly for his role in "24." This includes an Emmy in 2006, a Golden Globe in 2002, and multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards. He was honored with a star on both the Canada Walk of Fame in 2005 and the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2008. In 2013, he was named the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year, and in 2015, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Zurich Film Festival.

What is Kiefer Sutherland's current net worth?

Kiefer Sutherland's net worth stands at an impressive $100 million.

What is Kiefer Sutherland's most iconic role?

Kiefer Sutherland is best known for his portrayal of Jack Bauer in the groundbreaking TV series "24."

What are Kiefer Sutherland's recent projects?

In the 2023 Paramount+ thriller series "Rabbit Hole," Kiefer Sutherland takes on the lead role of John Weir. In the film "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial," he steps into the character of Lieutenant Commander Phillip Queeg, a role originally portrayed by Humphrey Bogart in the 1954 film adaptation.

