Name Kenneth Bruce Gorelick Net Worth $100 million Salary $13,000,000 Annual Income $50 million Sources of Income Music, Concerts Gender Male DOB June 5, 1956 Age 67 years Nationality American Profession Musician

Kenny G, the iconic American adult contemporary and smooth jazz saxophonist, has firmly established himself as a musical virtuoso and a shrewd investor. With an estimated net worth of $100 million, Kenny G stands as a true luminary in the world of music. Boasting an impressive track record of 75 million albums sold worldwide, he holds the distinction of being the most successful instrumentalist in history. This accomplishment also ranks him among the top 100 best-selling musicians across all genres.

Also Read: What is Roger Federer's Net Worth?

Image Source: GettyImages/Paul Archuleta

While Kenny G's melodious saxophone melodies have undoubtedly contributed significantly to his wealth, his sources of income extend beyond his musical prowess. One remarkable aspect of his financial success is his early investment in the coffee chain Starbucks before its initial public offering (IPO). Although the exact value of his stake remains undisclosed, Kenny G's investment in the burgeoning coffee giant has undoubtedly added a substantial boost to his net worth. Moreover, he has made astute ventures in the realms of financial and real estate investments.

Kenny G's salary

Also Read: What Is Steve Harvey's Net Worth?

Kenny G's financial acumen is further underscored by his remarkable monthly income. His property portfolio generates an astonishing $600,000 in rental income every month. This impressive sum adds to his already substantial wealth, affirming his position as a multifaceted entrepreneur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny G (@kennyg)

Also Read: How Much Money Has Michael Jackson Made Since His Death?

Kenny G's journey toward financial prosperity began with his academic pursuits. Despite his musical inclination, he chose to study accounting at the University of Washington, a decision that would later prove to be a wise move. He translated the lessons from his business classes into lucrative investments, including stakes in prominent companies like Apple, Microsoft, and United Airlines.

Kenny G's impressive financial portfolio isn't limited to his investments; it also includes his extensive real estate holdings. Kenny bought a property in Washington for $8.8 million in 1990 and sold it to billionaire Craig McCaw for an undisclosed amount after listing it for $26.5 million in 1998. He bought a $2.85 million home in California in 2007 and sold it for $2.7 million in 2021. Notable among these properties is his palatial bluff-top mansion in Malibu, a sprawling estate overlooking the ocean, bought in 1997, now his primary residence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny G (@kennyg)

Year Earnings 2019 $14 million 2020 $12 million 2021 $10 million 2022 $15 million

Instagram 280K followers Facebook 1.8 million followers Twitter 96.3K Followers

Kenny G's journey to stardom began with humble roots. Born as Kenneth Bruce Gorelick on June 5, 1956, in Seattle, Washington, he overcame early setbacks to emerge as a leading figure in the music industry. His exceptional talent was recognized when he earned a place in Barry White's Love Unlimited Orchestra at just 17 years old. Throughout his career, he has achieved numerous milestones, including the release of his debut album "Kenny G" in 1982, which marked the beginning of his meteoric rise.

Image Source: GettyImages/Theo Wargo

Kenny G won the Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist award at the American Music Awards in 1994. He has been nominated 16 times for Grammy Awards and won the Best Instrumental Composition award in 1994 for his work "Forever in Love". Kenny G has twice won the Outstanding Jazz Artist award at the NAACP Image Awards in 1994 and 1998.

What is Kenny G's net worth?

Kenny G's net worth stands at an impressive $100 million.

What are Kenny G's sources of income?

Apart from his music career, Kenny G has earned substantial income from his investments, notably his pre-IPO investment in Starbucks.

Who is Kenny G's wife?

Kenny G married Janice DeLeon in 1980, and the couple divorced in 1987. He married Lyndie Benson in 1992 and Kenny G filed for divorce in August 2012.

More from MARKETREALIST

10 Richest Film Directors in the World Today

What is Jason Bateman's Net Worth?