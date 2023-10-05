Name Keith Urban Net Worth $75 Million Annual Salary $5 Million Sources of Salary Music Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 26, 1967 Age 55 years Nationality Australia Profession Musician, Guitarist, Singer, Songwriter, Pianist, Composer, Actor

Keith Urban began by making a name for himself in his home country Australia before relocating to Nashville, Tennessee. The Australian-American guitarist and singer formed a band named "Ranch", but the band later disbanded as he was diagnosed with a condition that prevented him from singing for a while. During that time, he focused on guitar work and even released his first American solo album, "Keith Urban."

He gained attention after he married the iconic actor Nicole Kidman in 2006 and also for being in and out of rehab for his alcohol and drug problems. He gained mainstream popularity with his crossover hit album "Defying Gravity." He has also served on the reality singing competition show American Idol as one of the judges. He has a net worth of $75 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

He has accrued his fortune in various ways. While his primary source of income has always been his music, he has also earned quite a lot from his time on TV. In 2011, he joined the cast of the Australian version of the singing competition "The Voice" as one of the four coaches. In 2012, it was announced that he would be joining the judging panel of the 12th season of "American Idol." He replaced Steven Tyler and was a judge on the show alongside Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Randy Jackson.

He has also earned a substantial amount from selling guitars and accessories through the Home Shopping Network (HSN). In only six months, HSN sold 42,000 units and a portion of these sales went to The Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation and also the Grammy Foundation.

The couple owns close to $30 million worth of real estate. They once owned a property in Franklin Tennessee which they later sold for $2.7 million which is the same amount they had bought it for. Urban and Kidman then bought a 12,000-square-foot mansion in one of Nashville's most exclusive localities. They paid close to $3.5 million for the house. They also own a mansion in Beverly Hills which they bought for $5 million. They have two more houses in Sydney and New York City which cost them $4.32 million and $9.6 million respectively.

Keith Lionel Urban was born in Whangarei, New Zealand on October 26, 1967. He grew up in Caboolture, Queensland, Australia, where his father owned a convenience store. He was interested in music from a young age and also took lessons for his guitar skills from teacher, Sue McCarthy and began participating in local music competitions. He later entered the Australian TV talent show "New Faces." In the 80s, he started performing on television shows like, "The Reg Lindsay Country Homestead TV program"

In 1990, he signed a record deal with EMI in Australia and released his first album. After moving to Tennesse, he started writing with Vernon Rust and wrote songs like Toby Keith's "Jesus Gets Jealous of Santa Claus", 4 Runner's "That Was Him (This Is Now)", and the Raybon Brother's "Tangled Up in Love." He released his second album in 2002, which had 13 songs out of which he produced seven on his own and the remaining six with Dann Huff. After this, he went on to release hits like, "Somebody Like You", "Be Here", "Days Go By"," Defying Gravity", and more.

Urban met Nicole Kidman at G'Day LA, which is a Hollywood event that promotes Australia. In 2006, the couple got married and the two have two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. He has struggled with substance abuse in the past and reportedly checked himself into Cumberland Heights, a treatment center to solve his cocaine addiction.

He has won awards like the American Country Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, ARIA Music Awards, BMI Country Awards, Country Music Association Awards, and more.

Are Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman still together?

Yes, the lovebirds are happily married and celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

How many instruments can Keith Uban play?

In addition to playing the guitar, he also knows how to play the bass, drums, piano, banjo, and sitar.

Is Keith Urban Australian?

Yes, he was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia.

