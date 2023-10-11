Name Kathy Ireland Net Woth $500 million DOB 20 March 1963 Age 60 years Gender Female Profession Model, actor, designer, entrepreneur, editor, author Nationality American

A popular supermodel from the 80s and 90s who has now become a fashion designer and author, Kathy Ireland is also an actress and entrepreneur with a net worth of approximately $500 million, earned over the decades. After starting her journey as a model from the covers of Teen, Vogue, Cosmopolitan and Sports Illustrated, Ireland went on to appear on the cover of Forbes thrice as an entrepreneur. Apart from building Kathy Ireland Worldwide into the world's 14th most successful brand, she has also taken up human rights advocacy and mental health awareness.

Kathy Ireland attends a screening of "Anxious Nation" during the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Fiesta 5 Theatre on February 12, 2023 in Santa Barbara, California. Getty Images | Photo by Rebecca Sapp

What are Kathy Ireland's sources of income?

Ireland started off earning fame and a fortune as a model, but over the years she has evolved into an entrepreneur through her brand licensing company and has also entered film production.

Business ventures

In 1993, she took the bold step of releasing her line of socks for Kmart, which proved to be a massive hit, selling an impressive 100 million pairs. This success laid the foundation for her to establish Kathy Ireland Worldwide (KIWW), her marketing firm. Unlike many other celebrities who merely license their names, Ireland is the majority owner and CEO of KIWW. The company markets an extensive range of products, including home goods, clothing, and more, which are available in over 60,000 locations worldwide. The exceptional growth of KIWW, has led to annual retail sales of over $2 billion. She has been named among the richest self-made women in the USA.

Kathy Ireland, Billy Davis Jr. and Marilyn McCoo attend the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on February 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Social media following

Instagram 166,000 Followers Twitter 256,800 Followers Facebook 28000 Followers

Philanthropy

Over the years, she has generously provided pro bono work for non-profit organizations such as Feed the Children, City of Hope, and March of Dimes. Kathy's commitment to giving back is exemplified through her partnership with Bendon Publishing International, which donated $10 million to the annual Toys for Tots drive in 2013.

Beyond her financial contributions, Kathy Ireland has made significant contributions to the world of sports, hosting multiple LPGA Golf Tournaments, including the Kathy Ireland Championship and the Kathy Ireland Greens.com LPGA Classic. Her dedication to empowering women in sports led to her becoming the first woman to serve on the board of the NFL Players Association in 2019, and she also holds a position on the Board of Advocates for the Women's National Basketball Players Association. Kathy's philanthropic endeavors extend to the literary world as well, as she has authored a range of children's books, self-help books, and fitness videos.

Personal life

Kathy Ireland is married to physician Greg Olsen, and they have three children together. Her personal friendships, such as her close bond with actress Elizabeth Taylor, have also played a role in shaping her life and career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathy Ireland® (@kathyireland)

FAQs

What inspired Kathy Ireland's interest in fitness-related products?

Kathy Ireland's fitness videos inspired her to create a fitness clothing brand and acquire a license for fitness equipment.

Has Kathy Ireland received any notable awards or recognitions for her work?

Yes, Kathy Ireland was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters in 2012 by California State University, and she received the 'Withit 2013 Legacy Award' in January 2013.

What are Kathy Ireland's real estate holdings?

Kathy Ireland owns properties including an oceanfront estate in Hawaii and a Tuscan-style house in Montecito, California.

