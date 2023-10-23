Name Kate McKinnon Net Worth $9 million Date of Birth 6 January, 1984 Age 39 Years Gender Female Profession Comedian, Actor Nationality United States of America

Kate McKinnon, a prominent American actress and comedian, has established herself as one of the most versatile and talented figures in the entertainment industry. Her net worth is estimated to be around $9 million, reflecting her success in various fields, per Celebrity Net Worth. While she is renowned for her work on the iconic sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" (SNL), her income sources extend beyond the show. In Greta Gerwig's superhit film 'Barbie' released in July 2023, McKinnon won hearts playing Weird Barbie who has short tousled hair, markings on the face and is shown in a split or with a leg up on the wall. Mattel unveiled a doll based on McKinnon's character earlier this year, which will ship on or before May 31, 2024, per Teen Vogue.

Kate McKinnon attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Kate McKinnon's sources of income are multifaceted with her career in the entertainment industry being the central pillar, involving TV shows, films, web, and audio series. Beyond these endeavors, she has further bolstered her income through brand endorsements, with notable appearances in advertisements, showcasing her ability to transition from entertainment to the commercial world seamlessly.

McKinnon's Salary

McKinnon's career soared when she joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) in 2012, where her salary grew with her tenure. While her exact SNL salary was never publicly disclosed, cast members typically earn varying amounts based on their experience. First-year cast members make around $7,000 per episode, increasing to $8,000 per episode in their second year. By their fifth season, they can earn up to $15,000 per episode, and the highest-earning individuals, typically long-serving or crucial to the show, can make $25,000 per episode.

Ventures

McKinnon has ventured into various projects beyond "SNL," enhancing her income. She has worked on web series, including "Notary Publix," created in collaboration with her sister Emily Lynne. In 2019, they released the Audible audio series "Heads Will Roll," which further contributed to her earnings.

Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and America Ferrera attend the press junket and Photo Call for "Barbie." Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Kate McKinnon's choice of residences reflects her bi-coastal lifestyle, with a home base in the vibrant city of New York and a property in the entertainment hub of Los Angeles. Her investment in these locations is not only a testament to her success but also allows her to navigate the demands of her career with ease. Her ownership of vehicles like a Range Rover and a BMW underscores her practical yet refined taste in automobiles.

American Comedy Awards, USA (2014): Best Comedy Supporting Actress in TV for her role in "Saturday Night Live" Critics Choice Television Awards (2016): Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on "Saturday Night Live" Online Film & Television Association (2017): Best Female Performance in a Variety Program for "Saturday Night Live" Women Film Critics Circle Awards (2016): Best Comedic Actress for her role in "Ghostbusters" Women Film Critics Circle Awards (2016): Best Female Action Hero for her role in "Ghostbusters," shared with the women of the cast

Lorne Michaels (C), winner of Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for "Saturday Night Live," poses with Bowen Yang (L) and Kate McKinnon (R). Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Does Kate McKinnon have a music career?

No, Kate McKinnon hasn't pursued a music career but showcased her singing talent on "Saturday Night Live."

Who are Kate McKinnon's favorite impressions on "SNL"?

Kate's favorite impressions to perform on "Saturday Night Live" include Hillary Clinton, Justin Bieber, and Ellen DeGeneres.

Has Kate McKinnon collaborated with her sister, Emily Lynne in entertainment?

Yes, Kate McKinnon and her sister co-created a web series called "Notary Publix" and worked together on the Audible audio series "Heads Will Roll" which received positive feedback.

