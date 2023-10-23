What Is 'SNL' Star Kate McKinnon's Net Worth?
|Name
|Kate McKinnon
|Net Worth
|$9 million
|Date of Birth
|6 January, 1984
|Age
|39 Years
|Gender
|Female
|Profession
|Comedian, Actor
|Nationality
|United States of America
Kate McKinnon, a prominent American actress and comedian, has established herself as one of the most versatile and talented figures in the entertainment industry. Her net worth is estimated to be around $9 million, reflecting her success in various fields, per Celebrity Net Worth. While she is renowned for her work on the iconic sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" (SNL), her income sources extend beyond the show. In Greta Gerwig's superhit film 'Barbie' released in July 2023, McKinnon won hearts playing Weird Barbie who has short tousled hair, markings on the face and is shown in a split or with a leg up on the wall. Mattel unveiled a doll based on McKinnon's character earlier this year, which will ship on or before May 31, 2024, per Teen Vogue.
Also Read: Kirsten Dunst Showed Versatility at a Young Age With Films Like 'Jumanji'; Here's Her Net Worth
What are Kate McKinnon's sources of income?
Kate McKinnon's sources of income are multifaceted with her career in the entertainment industry being the central pillar, involving TV shows, films, web, and audio series. Beyond these endeavors, she has further bolstered her income through brand endorsements, with notable appearances in advertisements, showcasing her ability to transition from entertainment to the commercial world seamlessly.
McKinnon's Salary
Also Read: From Destroying Opponents to Helping People Stay Healthy: Boxer Laila Ali's Journey and Net Worth
McKinnon's career soared when she joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) in 2012, where her salary grew with her tenure. While her exact SNL salary was never publicly disclosed, cast members typically earn varying amounts based on their experience. First-year cast members make around $7,000 per episode, increasing to $8,000 per episode in their second year. By their fifth season, they can earn up to $15,000 per episode, and the highest-earning individuals, typically long-serving or crucial to the show, can make $25,000 per episode.
Ventures
Also Read: Comedian Bill Burr Stands Out For His Politically Incorrect Takes; Here's His Net Worth
McKinnon has ventured into various projects beyond "SNL," enhancing her income. She has worked on web series, including "Notary Publix," created in collaboration with her sister Emily Lynne. In 2019, they released the Audible audio series "Heads Will Roll," which further contributed to her earnings.
Kate McKinnon's assets
Kate McKinnon's choice of residences reflects her bi-coastal lifestyle, with a home base in the vibrant city of New York and a property in the entertainment hub of Los Angeles. Her investment in these locations is not only a testament to her success but also allows her to navigate the demands of her career with ease. Her ownership of vehicles like a Range Rover and a BMW underscores her practical yet refined taste in automobiles.
Kate McKinnon's awards
|American Comedy Awards, USA (2014): Best Comedy Supporting Actress in TV for her role in "Saturday Night Live"
|Critics Choice Television Awards (2016): Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on "Saturday Night Live"
|Online Film & Television Association (2017): Best Female Performance in a Variety Program for "Saturday Night Live"
|Women Film Critics Circle Awards (2016): Best Comedic Actress for her role in "Ghostbusters"
|Women Film Critics Circle Awards (2016): Best Female Action Hero for her role in "Ghostbusters," shared with the women of the cast
FAQs
Does Kate McKinnon have a music career?
No, Kate McKinnon hasn't pursued a music career but showcased her singing talent on "Saturday Night Live."
Who are Kate McKinnon's favorite impressions on "SNL"?
Kate's favorite impressions to perform on "Saturday Night Live" include Hillary Clinton, Justin Bieber, and Ellen DeGeneres.
Has Kate McKinnon collaborated with her sister, Emily Lynne in entertainment?
Yes, Kate McKinnon and her sister co-created a web series called "Notary Publix" and worked together on the Audible audio series "Heads Will Roll" which received positive feedback.
More from MARKETREALIST
From 'Ally McBeal' to Action Flicks Like 'Charlie's Angels': Lucy Liu's Versatility and Net Worth
Best-Selling Author, Screenwriter, Podcast and TV Host: What’s Behind Comedian Amy Schumer’s Net Worth?