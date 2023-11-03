Name Kate Ceberano Net Worth $10 million DOB 17 November 1966 Age 56 years Gender Female Profession Singer, actor, songwriter Nationality Australian

With a playlist that transcends genres from soul and Jazz to pop, Australian singer and actress Kate Ceberano has earned a $10 million net worth during a four-decade-long career. Having started her journey as an apprentice on a TV show at the age of 13, she gained popularity for hit tracks including "Bedroom Eyes," "Pash," and "True Romantic." Although she achieved success with the band "I'm Talking" during the 80s, Ceberano decided to pursue a solo career in music and showbiz by the end of that decade.

Mel Tracina interviews Kate Ceberano on September 17, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Getty Images | Photo by Sam Tabone

Ceberano's primary source of income has been her illustrious music career, which has spanned several decades. She initially gained recognition as a backup vocalist for the Australian band Models and later found fame with her funk band, I'm Talking. I'm Talking, known for pioneering New York-style art pop in Australia, made their debut with "Bear Witness," which achieved platinum sales certification and featured three top-ten singles.

In addition to her music career, Kate Ceberano diversified her sources of income by venturing into film and television, and made her acting debut in the feature film "Dust Off The Wings." She also hosted her own late-night cabaret-style show, "Kate Ceberano And Friends," on ABC TV in 1993. Ceberano's television appearances included her stint as a judge on "X Factor Australia" and her championship win on "Dancing with the Stars." She also participated in "It Takes Two" and hosted travel and lifestyle programs, such as "Getaway" and "Excess Baggage."

Beyond showbiz, endorsements provided additional income for Ceberano, as she served as the Berlei Curves ambassador, endorsed the Berlei Curves Spring Summer 2010 collection, and actively supported the National Breast Cancer Foundation as its Victorian Ambassador. Her co-authored memoir, "I'm Talking: My Life, My Words, My Music," provided insight into her life and established her as an author as well.

Kate Ceberano and Lee Rogers attends the 2023 APRA Music Awards at ICC Sydney on April 27, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images | Photo by Lisa Maree Williams

As for her personal life, Ceberano married Lee Rogers in 1996, and the couple has a daughter. Beyond her thriving career, Kate is known for her active involvement in charitable causes. She has served as an ambassador for organizations like the National Breast Cancer Foundation. When it comes to spirituality, Ceberano is affiliated with the Church of Scientology.

2020: AIR Awards - Best Independent Jazz Album or EP for "Tryst."

1989: ARIA Awards - Best Female Artist.

1989: ARIA Awards - Highest Selling Single for "Bedroom Eyes."

1989: ARIA Awards - Best Female Artist.

1999: ARIA Awards - Best Jazz Album (with Wendy Matthews).

2019: ARIA Awards - Best Jazz Album (with Paul Grabowsky).

Kate Ceberano arrives at State Memorial Service for Olivia Newton-John at Hamer Hall on February 26, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Getty Images | Photo by Sam Tabone

What is Kate Ceberano's most successful album?

Kate Ceberano's album "Brave" was one of her most successful releases and received critical acclaim. It included hit singles like "Bedroom Eyes."

Has Kate Ceberano won any major music awards?

Yes, Kate Ceberano has won ARIA Awards, which are prestigious music awards in Australia. She has been recognized for her contributions as a female artist.

Is Kate Ceberano involved in any charitable activities?

Yes, Kate Ceberano has been an ambassador for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, actively participating in fundraising and awareness-raising efforts.

