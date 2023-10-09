What Is Colombian Singer Karol G's Net Worth?

Name Karol G Net Worth $25 Million Sources of Income Singing Gender Female Date of Birth Feb 14, 1991 Age 32 years Nationality Colombia Profession Singer, songwriter

The renowned Colombian singer and songwriter gained prominence as a teenage contestant on the Colombian version of the reality show "X Factor." Her breakthrough came in 2017 when she released the song "Ahora Me Llama," in collaboration with Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny. She went on to release many more hit singles like "Tusa", "China," and "Mammi". Karol G has provided backup vocals for several other artists including Reykon. Karol G has also won the Latin Grammy Awards and has been nominated for many Billboard awards. As of 2023, Karol G's net worth is close to $25 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The singer has worked with many notable artists like Shakira, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, and also Nicki Minaj. She earned through songs like "TQG" with Shakira which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also earns quite a lot from touring. She started her Unstoppable tour in 2017 which went on till 2018.

She was born Carolina Giraldo Navarro in Medellin, Colombia on February 14, 1991. She is the youngest of three siblings and competed in the Colombian version of "The X Factor", which catapulted her to the next stage in her career. After a few years, she landed her first record deal with Flamingol Record and Diamond Music. This is when she chose her stage name Karol G. Karol G's breakthrough happened in 2017 when she partnered with Bad Bunny. The song "Ahora Me Llama," peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. She collaborated with rapper Anuel AA in early 2019 for the single "Secreto," which made it to number 68 on the Billboards Hot 100. She slowly gained recognition and became known for her reggaeton and Latin trap music. She was recently seen collaborating with Nicki Minaj for the movie "Barbie" which performed well at the box office worldwide.

She started dating Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA whom she met while they were filming the music video of their song "Culpables" which was just a few months after the rapper was released from prison. The couple even got engaged. However, in April 2021, their relationship ended.

Karol G has won several awards in her career so far. Some of them are the American Music Awards, the ASCAP Latin Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Billboard Women in Music, the BMI Latin Awards, the Heat Latin Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, La Musa Awards, Latin American Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, MTV Video Music AwardsPollstar Awards, Premios Juventud, Premios Lo Nuestro, Premios Nuestra Tierra, Premios Odeón, Premios Tu Música Urbano, Spotify Plaques, and more.

What is Karol G's nationality?

Carolina Giraldo Navarro, known professionally as Karol G, is a Colombian singer.

What is Karol G's most popular song?

Some of her most popular songs are, "Tusa", "Ahora me llama", "An Ella", and more.

Are Karol G and Anuel AA together?

No, the two are not together anymore. They got engaged after dating for a while but soon broke off their relationship.

Does Karol G have siblings?

Yes, she is the youngest of three siblings.

