Name Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Net Worth $25 million Gender Male DOB Apr 16, 1947 Age 76 years Nationality American Profession Basketball player, actor, author, coach, producer

Legendary basketball player, 19-time all-star, and six-time NBA MVP, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has amassed a $25 million net worth in a career lasting 21 years on the court and a lot more off it. He held the record of the highest score in a season ever, until it was broken by LeBron James in February 2023. His skills at scoring were so good right from high-school that the collegiate committee for basketball rules banned dunking before he got into university, as they were afraid he could score at will. He ruled the court between the 70s and the 80s, and was named one of the 50 greatest NBA players of all time in 1996.

What are Kareen Abdul-Jabbar's sources of income?

Although Abdul-Jabbar's stint in the NBA remained his main source of income, he started appearing in movies during the peak of his career. He starred as a co-pilot in the 1980 comedy "Airplane!", and around the same time, he also became an author with his autobiography. He also went on to write books on different aspects of life as an African American, and a mystery series focusing on Sherlock Holmes' older brother Mycroft.

Karim Abdul-Jabbar's salary

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1969 for $1.4 million. After winning the championship in 1971, he officially adopted his Islamic name, and in 1974, he requested a transfer. He then went on to play for LA Lakers, and his salary peaked at $3 million a year during his career.

Real estate and other assets

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Hawaiian home in Kauai, was built-in 1986 to accommodate his impressive height of 7'2". The main house covered 5,912 square feet, with a carriage house and pavilion next to a large custom-built pool. In 2013, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar listed the property for $5.9 million, eventually selling it in 2015 for $4.8 million. Subsequently, Will and Jada Smith, who owned a neighboring property, acquired Kareem's former home to create an opulent 7-acre estate.

Personal life

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, originally named Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr., was born on April 16, 1947, in New York City. His early prowess in basketball was fueled by his exceptional size, and he was able to dunk the basketball by the age of 12.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has authored numerous books, covering topics ranging from his playing career to issues like black history and rights. Jabbar converted to Islam while he was still at UCLA. He married Habiba Abdul-Jabbar and had three children with her before their divorce in 1978. He also has two other children from different relationships.

Awards and recognition

His time with the Bucks included NBA Champion status, NBA Finals MVP, three NBA Most Valuable Player awards, and two scoring championships. In 1975, he joined the Los Angeles Lakers, where he added five more NBA championships, more Finals MVP awards, and three additional NBA Most Valuable Player titles to his name. He made 19 NBA All-Star Team appearances and was selected for the All-NBA First Team 10 times, leaving an enduring legacy in the sport before retiring in 1989.

FAQs

What records does Kareem Abdul Jabbar hold?

Kareem Abdul Jabbar held the NBA record for the most career points scored.

Why is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar the best player?

He'd made the most shots, scored the most points, and earned the most MVPs in the game.

Which titles did Kareem Abdul-Jabbar win?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won 6 NBA titles, and 6 MVPs, and made 15 All-NBA teams.

