Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Had a Stunning Political Start; The Popular World Leader Is Worth...

Justin Trudeau, the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada, is an influential world leader. A member of the Liberal Party of Canada, he boasts an impressive social media following with 4.1 million Instagram followers and 6.4 million Twitter followers as of August 9, 2023.

The 51-year-old recently shared a photo of himself and his teenage son on social media sporting pink shirts in celebration of the superhit "Barbie". "We're team Barbie." the caption on his tweet said and triggered a banter online.

Also Read: How Supermodel Gigi Hadid Catwalked to Fame and a $30 Million Net Worth

What is Justin Trudeau's Net Worth?

With a net worth of US$88 million, Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada since 2015 and the leader of the Liberal Party since 2013, garners millions from investments and business pursuits, supplementing his annual salary of $379,000, as per CAKnowledge.

Also Read: Charging $500,000 per Verse, Hip-Hop Icon Nicki Minaj Has a $150 Million Net Worth

As a Member of Parliament for Papineau, Justin Trudeau earns a base salary of $178,900 CAD (which is around $140,000 USD). As Prime Minister of Canada, he receives an additional $178,900 CAD. His total salary amounts to $357,800 CAD ($270,000 USD) and he also gets a $2,000 CAD annual car allowance. Trudeau and his family live in a 22-bedroom mansion funded with public money, choosing not to reside in the traditional Prime Minister's residence due to its need for over $10 million in renovations.

Image Source: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

Also Read: How 11-Year-Old Ryan Kaji Built a $100 Million Empire Reviewing Toys on YouTube

During the time he was not in political office, Justin Trudeau actively engaged in the speaker circuit. In 2007, he disclosed earning $467,000 solely from speaking fees.

Justin Trudeau, born on December 25, 1971, in Ottawa, Canada, is the son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and Canadian activist Margaret Trudeau. He has a younger brother, Sacha, and another brother, Michel who tragically died in 1998. Trudeau's ancestry includes Scottish and French-Canadian heritage. His parents separated when he was five but they maintained an amicable relationship and shared joint custody.

Trudeau pursued education at various institutions, graduating in literature from McGill University and a degree in education from the University of British Columbia. Though he briefly studied engineering at École Polytechnique de Montréal, he quit to pursue a career in politics.

Image Source: Rodrigo Reyes Marin - Pool/Getty Images

Trudeau gained national recognition in 2000 with a poignant eulogy at his father's state funeral. He and his family also launched the Kokanee Glacier Alpine Campaign for winter sports safety. He further cemented his presence as a media personality, participating as a panelist on "Canada Reads" from 2002 to 2003 and portraying his cousin in the CBC miniseries "The Great War" in 2007.

After his father's passing, Trudeau became more involved with the Liberal Party of Canada, participating in leadership conventions and chairing a youth renewal task force in 2006. In 2007, he secured the Liberal Party's nomination in Papineau and won the election against Vivian Barbot. Following the Conservative Party's minority government win in 2008, Trudeau entered Parliament as a member of the Official Opposition, advocating for multiculturalism and youth rights. He was reelected in Papineau in the 2011 federal election.

Image Source: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Trudeau announced his bid for the Liberal Party leadership in late 2012, and in 2013, he won the leadership race. In the 2015 federal election, Trudeau led the Liberal Party to a significant victory after the longest official campaign in over a century.

After his party's landslide victory in 2015, Trudeau became Canada's prime minister at the age of 43, making him the country's second-youngest prime minister. His initial legislative priorities included tax changes for middle-income citizens and higher taxes for top earners.

During his first term, he achieved several significant milestones, such as legalizing recreational marijuana through the Cannabis Act, establishing the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments, implementing a federal carbon tax, negotiating major trade deals, and signing the Paris Agreement to combat climate change. In 2022, Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the Freedom Convoy protests against COVID-19 safety protocols.

More from MARKETREALIST

Boxer Canelo Alvarez Packs a Punch in the Financial Arena With His $200 Million Net Worth

'Man in Black' Johnny Cash Left a Legacy of $60 Million and a Ton of Evergreen Songs