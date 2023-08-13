Justin Bieber's wealth grew just before us as we witnessed his transformation from a young boy sporting a distinctive modern bowl cut and a purple hoodie in 2007 to a distressed young individual entangled in a complicated relationship with Selena Gomez. Today, the 29-year-old stands as a composed and sober gentleman, married to Haley Bieber.

Image Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Also Read: Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen Has Earned a $25 Million Net Worth With Moves On and Off the Board

Canadian pop vocalist, Justin Bieber, boasts a net worth of $300 million. Justin was discovered on YouTube in 2007 and has since sold more than 150 million albums across the globe, while also orchestrating a series of immensely successful and financially rewarding worldwide tours.

Born on March 1, 1994, Justin Bieber is an absolute global sensation. In terms of touring, Justin ranks among the most lucratively compensated entertainers worldwide, effortlessly gaining $60-80 million from various revenue streams. Rewinding to 2007-2008, Justin Bieber was merely a Canadian pre-adolescent who shared his song videos on the internet. Scooter Braun, a former marketing executive who later became Bieber's manager, stumbled upon these videos by chance, shaping a story that has now become a part of history.

Also Read: Tommy Fury Blends Boxing and Reality TV to Punch up His Net Worth

The music sensation is quite popular on the social media channels. Justin Bieber has 293 million followers on Instagram and boasts 71.7 million subscribers on YouTube. A whopping 111.8 million people follow him on X.

Image Source: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Also Read: Pulitzer Prize-Winning Rapper Kendrick Lamar’s Net Worth Plummeted but He Is on the Rise; All We Know

Justin Bieber usually brings in around $80 million annually, which varies based on his touring, album releases, and merchandise sales. However, 2023 proved to be exceptionally profitable for him by selling his catalog for an estimated $200 million, more about this later in the article.

Justin Bieber's rise to stardom was accentuated by the release of "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" in February 2011 which earned over $98 million globally. His musical journey continued with albums like "Under the Mistletoe," "Believe," and "Believe Acoustic."

The sequel "Justin Bieber's Believe" arrived in December 2013, while his track "Where Are Ü Now" won a Grammy in 2016. Bieber's record-breaking achievements included debuting atop the Billboard Hot 100 with "What Do You Mean" and his "Changes" album.

His Spotify record in 2022 stood at 94.68 million monthly listeners. His YouTube presence remains strong, with videos like "Baby" and "Sorry" amassing billions of views, while his subscriber count exceeds 71 million.

Image Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Justin Bieber has sold a part of his music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for around $200 million as per National World.

This deal gives Hipgnosis ownership of some of Bieber's major hits, such as "Baby" and "Sorry." As a result, Hipgnosis will now receive payments whenever these songs are played publicly.

Back in December 2022, it was reported that Bieber was close to finalizing a $200 million agreement to sell his music catalog rights to Hipgnosis. This would mean that Hipgnosis would earn revenue from Bieber's songwriting and royalties. The deal, confirmed in January 2023, was the most extensive catalog purchase for Hipgnosis at that time.

It's important to note that this deal doesn't include Bieber's master recordings or other copyrights, which are still owned by his record company, Universal Music Group.

Image Source: Rich Polk/Getty Images

Justin Bieber's partnerships have significantly boosted his wealth. In 2014, he worked with Calvin Klein for a reported $2-4 million enhancing both his net worth and Calvin Klein's social media presence.

In 2011, Bieber's deal with OPI Nail Polish brought in a staggering $12 million, and their nail polish collection named One Less Lonely Girl shipped over a million units. Additionally, his 2010 collaboration with Proactiv earned him $3 million. Bieber's successful partnerships also include Vespa, Adidas, T-Mobile, Walmart, and Beats By Dr. Dre, all contributing to his financial standing.

In 2012, at 18, Justin bought a $6.5 million home in Calabasas. Disputes with neighbors arose due to noise and speeding issues, with a notable 2014 egg-throwing incident leading to police involvement. He later sold the house to Khloe Kardashian for $7.2 million.

Following this, Justin rented homes globally, including a $100,000/month rental in California in 2019. Bieber also acquired an expansive three-story penthouse in Amsterdam for EUR 22 million (USD 24 million) in 2016. This luxurious apartment boasts a private elevator, a dedicated butler, four bedrooms, and multiple bathrooms.

In March 2019, he acquired a Beverly Hills mansion for $8.5 million and In August 2020, a significant step came with Justin's $28.5 million purchase in Beverly Hills' prestigious Beverly Park community. This 2.5-acre, 11,000-square-foot mansion now stands as a striking addition.

More from MARKETREALIST

Humming and Strumming All the Way to $80 Million: A Look Into Jason Aldean's Career, Wealth

Angelina Jolie Keeps Us Mesmerized With Her Acting and a $130 Million Net Worth