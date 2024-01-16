Name June Shannon Net Worth $50K Sources of Income Reality TV Gender Female Date of Birth August 10, 1979 Age 44 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Reality TV Star

The popular American reality television personality June Thompson, better known as Mama June, rose to fame alongside her family as a cast member of the TLC reality series, "Here Comes Honey Boo-Boo." The family first appeared on television back in 2011 when June was seen for the first time with her then-5-year-old daughter Alana. She is the family's matriarch and the mother of Anna, Jessica, Lauryn, and Alana. As of 2023, Mama June's net worth is around $50k.

June Shannon | Getty Images | Photo by Desiree Navarro

Most of June's earnings come from her appearances in reality television shows. In 2012, June and her family were first seen on the TLC reality TV show, "Toddlers & Tiaras." The family was instantly loved by the audiences and Alana's character earned her a TLC spin-off called "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo."

In 2017, June appeared on her show "Mama June: From Not to Hot." The show documented her weight loss journey after she underwent a major weight loss surgery. She reportedly lost over 300 pounds post-surgery and went from 460 pounds to 160 pounds. During that time, she also underwent $75,000 worth of cosmetic surgery.

Legal troubles

June's partner Eugene Edward "Geno" Doak had a criminal history that included felony charges. He had also served time at the Coastal State Prison. In 2019, the couple was arrested near Tuskegee, Alabama after the officers responded to a domestic violence complaint call. The two were allegedly found with cocaine and a crack pipe, and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

June Shannon was born on August 10, 1979, in McIntyre, Georgia. She was born to Sandra Huindley and Marvin Shannon, however, they separated when she was only two years old. June has three siblings Joanne Shannon, Joanie Shannon, and James Edward Shannon. She has two half-siblings as well.

At the age of 14, June became pregnant with Anna and eventually dropped out of high school. She went on to have three more daughters: Jessica, Lauryn, and Alana. She was previously in a relationship with Michael Anthony Ford, however, he was later arrested for trying to exploit oral sex from a minor female. He was incarcerated and is ineligible for parole until 2026.

How old was June Shannon when she had her first child?

She was only 15 years old when she gave birth to her first daughter.

Who is Mama June Shannon?

Mama June Shannon is the matriarch of the popular Shannon Family.

How did Mama June lose weight?

Momma June underwent bariatric surgery, having parts of her abdominal fat removed. She has since gained weight and is now around 241 lb.

