What Is Legendary Singer Julio Iglesias' Net Worth?

Name Julio Iglesias Net Worth $600 Million Sources of Income Music Gender Male Date of Birth Sep 23, 1943 Age 80 years Nationality Spanish Profession Singer, Songwriter, Composer

Spanish singer and songwriter Julio Iglesias has recorded over 80 albums and sold nearly 300 million copies. He rose to fame in the early '70s and has been in showbiz for more than 40 years now. He is perhaps the most successful commercial Spanish singer in the world. As of 2023, Iglesias' net worth is close to $600 million.

Julio Iglesias | Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

Iglesias was interested in football from a very young age, however, his football career came to an end when he met with a car accident. It was in the hospital that his passion for music began. In 1968, he bagged the Benidorm International Song Festival and later represented his country at the 1970 Eurovision Song Contest with his song "Gwendolyne."

Renowned for his multilingual singing prowess, the music icon has sung various songs in French, Portuguese, English, German, and Italian. After relocating to Miami, Iglesias embarked on an English music journey with the hit "Begin the Beguine." His breakthrough came with the release of "1100 Bel Air Place," selling over 3 million copies in the US. He has collaborated with famous artists such as Stevie Wonder and Dolly Parton.

Singer Julio Iglesias | Getty Images | Photo by Eamonn McCormack

During the intervals between his global tours, Iglesias stayed in his Miami retreat, a lavish residence acquired in 1978 for $650,000. Nestled on the exclusive Indian Creek Island, the mansion featured a meticulously curated interior designed by Virginia Sipl. In 2006, he listed the property for a staggering $28 million, earning it a coveted spot on Forbes magazine's prestigious list of the "10 Most Expensive Homes in the South."

Iglesias' has been married twice. In his first marriage to Filipina television host Isabel Preysler, the couple welcomed three children: Chábeli, Julio Jr, and Enrique, an internationally renowned singer. Following the end of his first marriage, Iglesias entered into a relationship with Dutch model Miranda Rijnsburger. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and became parents to five children: Miguel Alejandro Iglesias, Rodrigo Iglesias, twins Cristina and Victoria Iglesias, and Guillermo Iglesias.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julio Iglesias (@julioiglesias)

Instagram 488K Followers Twitter 108.9K Followers Facebook 272K Followers

Throughout his illustrious career, Iglesias has garnered many prestigious accolades in the music industry, ranging from Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards to World Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, and Lo Nuestro Awards. His contributions to the arts have been recognized with honors such as the Gold Medal for Merit in the Fine Arts of Spain and the Legion of Honour of France.

In 1989, UNICEF bestowed upon him the title of Special Ambassador for the Performing Arts. Iglesias was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since 1985, cementing his enduring impact on the world of entertainment.

Mi queridísimo Pepe,

Te has ido sin un adiós de despedida que ha dejado mi alma en vilo. Sabes que yo nunca podré olvidarte.

Mi queridísimo amigo, nos volveremos a ver en la eternidad. pic.twitter.com/B61IC8DILl — JULIO IGLESIAS (@JulioIglesias) September 17, 2023

What is Julio Iglesias most famous for?

Julio Iglesias has been a professional footballer as well as an acclaimed singer-songwriter.

How many records has Julio Iglesias sold?

The singer has sold over 260 million records in 14 languages and released more than 77 albums.

Where did Julio Iglesias come from?

Julio Iglesias was born in Madrid, Spain.

Did Julio Iglesias write his songs?

Julio Iglesias is a singer, composer, and lyricist.