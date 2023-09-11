Name Julia Roberts Net Worth $250 Million Salary $10-15 Million Annual Income $25 Million + Sources of Income Acting, Production and Endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth Oct 28, 1967 Age 55 Nationality United States of America Profession Film Producer, Actor, Voice Actor, Television producer

Julia Roberts, celebrated for her roles in iconic films like "Pretty Woman," "Erin Brockovich," and "Ocean's Eleven," commands a remarkable net worth of $250 million. Her enduring success in Hollywood, coupled with astute investments and brand endorsements have made her one of the industry's top earners.

Julia Roberts' wealth primarily stems from two major sources: her earnings from acting and lucrative brand endorsements. As one of the Hollywood's most celebrated actresses, she has secured substantial paychecks for her roles in numerous blockbuster films.

Roberts earned $300,000 for her iconic role in "Pretty Woman" (1990), and her fees skyrocketed over the years. She received $20 million for her portrayal of Erin Brockovich in the film "Erin Brockovich" (2000) and an unprecedented $25 million for "Mona Lisa Smile" (2003).

Roberts' influence extends beyond the silver screen. She has ventured into the world of endorsements, signing deals with renowned brands. Notably, she became the global brand ambassador for Lancôme Paris in 2009, securing a five-year contract worth a remarkable $50 million. Additionally, she inked an endorsement deal with Gianfranco Ferré in 2006, earning $6 million.

In 2003, Roberts acquired a Malibu property for $6.4 million, where she built an eco-friendly solar-powered mansion. She also owns another Malibu estate purchased for $6.84 million. In Manhattan, her urban retreat is a stylish apartment valued at $4 million. Her Los Angeles mansion, worth a staggering $30 million, showcases her luxurious lifestyle. The Taos, New Mexico ranch, acquired for $2.5 million, holds sentimental value as her wedding venue.

In 2011, she invested in a Kauai property along Hanalei Bay for $13.37 million, selling it for $16.2 million in 2016. In 2020, she and her husband bought a Victorian-style home in San Francisco for $8.3 million, further expanding her real estate legacy.



Julia Roberts’ net worth over the years

2023 $ 250 million 2021 $ 220 million 2020 $ 200 million 2019 $ 150 million

Born on October 28, 1967, in Smyrna, Georgia, Roberts has been in a series of high-profile relationships, including with actors like Jason Patric, Liam Neeson, Kiefer Sutherland, Dylan McDermott, and Matthew Perry. However, her first foray into matrimony was a brief one when she tied the knot with country singer Lyle Lovett in 1993, ultimately divorcing him in 1995.

Despite the turbulence of her initial marriage, Roberts discovered lasting love on the sets of "The Mexican" in 2000, where she crossed paths with cinematographer Daniel Moder. Their enduring bond led to a heartwarming union on July 4, 2002. This steadfast partnership has been blessed with the joy of three children together.

In March 2012, Julia Roberts took an intriguing step by insuring her smile for an astonishing $30 million. This act underscored the exceptional value attributed to her iconic grin, further solidifying her status as a Hollywood legend.

Academy Awards (Oscars)

2001: "Erin Brockovich" - Won Best Actress

Golden Globe Awards

1990: "Steel Magnolias" - Won Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

1991: "Pretty Woman" - Won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

2001: "Erin Brockovich" - Won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

2019: "Homecoming" - Nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

2023: "Gaslit" - Nominated for Best Actress in Miniseries or Television Film

Critics' Choice Awards

2000: "Erin Brockovich" - Won Best Movie Actress

2013: "August: Osage County" - Nominated for Best Movie Supporting Actress

Screen Actors Guild Awards

2001: "Erin Brockovich" - Won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

2014: "August: Osage County" - Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

2014: "August: Osage County" - Nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Why did Julia Roberts become Hindu?

Julia Roberts' interest in Hinduism began after she encountered a photograph of a Hindu guru Neem Karoli Baba.

Does Julia Roberts run a production company?

Yes, she co-owns and operates the production company Red Om Films with her sister, Lisa Roberts Gillan, and Maria Yeres Gill, and has worked as an executive producer on several projects within the company.

Is Julia Roberts involved in philanthropic activities?

Yes, Julia Roberts is actively engaged in philanthropy, supporting organizations like UNICEF and Stand Up to Cancer to raise funds for children's welfare and cancer research.

