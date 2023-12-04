Name Dame Judi Dench Net Worth $45 million Gender Female DOB Dec 9, 1934 Age 88 years Nationality British Profession Actor, author, theatre director, musician

Recognized as the character 'M' appearing in James Bond movies for decades, British actress Dame Judi Dench has achieved success on the silver screen as well as on the stage, and boasts a net worth of $45 million. She started off performing with the Old Vic Company, and gained prominence playing Shakespearean characters, leading to a strong association with The Royal Shakespeare Company.

Dench seamlessly transitioned to the screen, and gained international acclaim for her role as Queen Victoria in "Mrs. Brown." In films like "Philomena" and "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," she demonstrated her versatility by taking on more vulnerable and human roles.

Acting has been Dench's key source of income, and she is well-known for her iconic portrayal of "M" in multiple James Bond films, including "GoldenEye," "Skyfall," "The World is Not Enough," "Tomorrow Never Dies," "Casino Royale," and "Die Another Day." She made history as the first woman to take on the role of M, succeeding Robert Brown. In 1998, Dench collaborated with director John Madden for "Shakespeare in Love," where she played Queen Elizabeth I. Her stellar performance earned her nominations for several prestigious awards, and she clinched both the Academy Award and the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. That same year, she added a Tony Award to her collection for her outstanding performance in the Broadway play "Amy's View."

In 2001, Judi Dench faced a tragic loss as her husband, Michael Williams, passed away from lung cancer. Shortly after his funeral, she headed to Nova Scotia to begin filming "The Shipping News." Even during this challenging time, she also completed work on the film "Iris" alongside Kate Winslet. Both actresses received Oscar nominations, marking Dench's fourth nomination in five years.

In 2002, she appeared in "The Importance of Being Earnest," and in 2005, Dench played a crucial role in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful "Pride & Prejudice." Despite having only a week for shooting, the film garnered global success with over $121 million USD in earnings and multiple Oscar and Golden Globe nominations.

Continuing her impressive career, Dench starred opposite Cate Blanchett in the 2006 film "Notes on a Scandal," where she portrayed a London teacher. The movie received positive reviews and performed well at the box office, surpassing its budget by several million dollars.

Afterward, Dench shifted her focus back to the stage for several productions, taking a break from the big screen for a period.

Later, Dench also joined the cast of Tim Burton's dark fantasy film "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," which achieved significant commercial success, accumulating nearly $300 million worldwide.

Dench was married to actor Michael Williams until his passing in 2001. The couple had a daughter named Finty Williams, born in 1972, and a grandson named Samuel, born in 1997. Since 2010, Dench has been in a relationship with conservationist David Mills. They first crossed paths when Mills invited her to open a squirrel enclosure at the wildlife center he manages near her home in Surrey.

Dench received the honor of being appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1970. She holds the roles of Patron and President for the alumni foundation Drama Studio London. In the late '90s, it was disclosed that Dench serves as the patron for over 180 charities, with a focus on theater and medical causes, including York Against Cancer. Additionally, she has been a committed Vice President for Revitalise, a national charity supporting disabled individuals, actively contributing to its mission.

How long was Judi Dench appearing in Bond films for?

Judi Dench has worked in James Bond movies from 1995–2015.

What is Judi Dench's health condition?

While she continues to work, she has suffered from age-related macular degeneration (AMD) for many years now.

