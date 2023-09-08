Name Joshua Kushner Net Worth $3.7 Billion Salary $18 Million Annual Income $200 Million Sources of Income business Gender Male Date of Birth June 12, 1985 Age 38 Nationality United States of America Profession American businessman

American businessman Joshua Kushner belongs to an extremely wealthy family. He is Jared Kushner's brother, which makes Ivanka Trump his sister-in-law. In 2010, Kushner founded Thrive Capital, which is one of the largest investors in Instagram. According to disclosure reports that came out in 2018, the Kushner family owns $8 billion worth of property and each sibling controls a $800 million empire.

Joshua Kushner has built a business from scratch on his own. He is worth a whopping $3.7 billion, according to Bloomberg.

After graduating from Harvard, Kushner started working at Goldman Sachs, but within a year he started Thrive Capital. The firm is the second-largest investor in Instagram and has invested in two rounds. According to sources, he invested close to $500 million in Instagram. The firm is also an early investor in the medical technology company called Oscar Health. He has also invested in a company called Cadre along with his brother Jared and their friend Ryan Williams.

The company helps its clients invest in real estate. Kushner also owns around 50% of JK2, which is a real estate management company, his brother owns the other half.

Joshua Kushner and his wife, Victoria's Secret model Karlie Kloss, own a penthouse in New York City. This duplex resident sits in an area of 7,200 square feet and boasts five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. The outdoor area stretches more than 5,100 square feet. Other luxury amenities include a library, a gym, a home theatre, a wine cellar, and private terraces with a yoga lawn. The house offers city views with two large dressing rooms and baths with custom fittings and a sitting room with a fireplace. The house was listed for a whopping, $66 million but the couple bagged the place for $42.5 million, as per the New York Post.

Joshua Kushner was born in Livingston, New Jersey to his super rich parents Charles and Sheryl Kushner. The family has an impressive real estate portfolio with more than 4,000 apartments in New Jersey as well as over 60 major buildings in New York City, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Joshua attended Harvard in 2008 and then Harvard Business School in 2011. He married Karlie Kloss, who converted to Judaism before tying the knot. The couple welcomed their first child in 2021.

Are Joshua Kushner and Jared Kushner related?

Joshua Kushner and Jared Kusner are brothers.

How did Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss meet?

Even though the details of how exactly they met remain under wraps, we do know that Kloss tweeted a photo of the couple in June of 2016 and said that they have been best friends for four years. According to this post, the couple met sometime in 2012.

Were Katie Kloss and Taylor Swift Best Friends?

Yes, the two were best friends but the two fell apart after there was some issue with Scooter Braun buying her albums and also managing Kloss at the same time.

