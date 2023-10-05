Name Joshua Jackson Net Worth $8 Million Salary $175K per episode Annual Income $5 Million Source of Income Acting, Endorsements Date of Birth June 11, 1978 Age 45 Years Gender Male Profession Actor Nationality Canada

Joshua Jackson, the Canadian-American actor, has carved a successful career in the entertainment industry, amassing a net worth of $8 million. With humble beginnings in Hollywood, he rose to prominence through roles in movies like "The Mighty Ducks" (1992) and the hit TV series "Dawson's Creek." Additionally, his appearance in the sci-fi show "Fringe" further solidified his standing in the industry. Notably, he earned recognition from Buddy TV, ranking at #9 in "TV's 100 Sexiest Men of 2010," #19 in 2011, and #14 in 2012.

Joshua Jackson and the cast of "Fatal Attraction" visit the Jess Cagle Show at the SiriusXM Hollywood Studios on April 24, 2023, in Los Angeles, California/ Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Joshua Jackson's net worth primarily stems from his career in acting, which includes film and television roles. He has also diversified his sources of income through endorsements and business ventures.

Although specific salary figures for his various projects are not available, his earnings from acting have contributed significantly to his net worth. Notable projects like "Dawson's Creek" and "Fringe" would have earned him substantial salaries over the years.

Joshua Jackson has leveraged his fame to secure endorsement deals with major brands like Pepsi and Toyota. These endorsements have not only added to his income but have also increased his visibility in the advertising world.

Joshua Jackson attends "Joshua Jackson and his Company Liquid Media Group host THE BIG SPLASH" at Windsor Arms Hotel on September 13, 2021, in Toronto, Ontario/Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for Liquid Media Group/ Jane Owen PR

In addition to acting and endorsements, Joshua Jackson has ventured into the business side of the entertainment industry. He established his production company, Lakeside Productions, which likely provides an additional stream of income. Details about the success of this venture are not publicly available.

Beyond his net worth, Joshua Jackson has invested in real estate. In 2014, he and Diane Kruger purchased a home in West Hollywood, California, for $2.9 million. Following their separation in 2017, the property was put on the market for $6 million, eventually selling for $5.8 million. Jackson also owns his childhood home in Topanga, California, and a 1.5-acre property in Topanga, acquired in 2002.

Joshua Jackson's personal life has been marked by notable relationships. He dated Katie Holmes during the early seasons of "Dawson's Creek," which she referred to as her first love. Following this, he embarked on a ten-year relationship with German actress Diane Kruger, ending in 2016. Subsequently, Jackson found love with British model and actress Jodie Turner-Smith, marrying her in December 2019. The couple welcomed their first child in April 2020.

In terms of awards, Jackson's talent has earned him three Teen Choice Awards for Favorite Actor during his time on "Dawson's Creek."

Joshua Jackson attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, California/ Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

What is Joshua Jackson's most famous role?

Joshua Jackson is most famous for his role as Pacey Witter in the TV series "Dawson's Creek."

Is Joshua Jackson still married to Jodie Turner-Smith?

Yes, as of my last update in September 2021, Joshua Jackson is still married to Jodie Turner-Smith.

What is Joshua Jackson's net worth?

Joshua Jackson has an estimated net worth of $8 million.

