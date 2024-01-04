Name Josh Brolin Net Worth $45 Million Annual Income $5 Million+ Source of Income Acting, Trading Date of Birth February 12, 1968 Age 55 Years Gender Male Profession Actor, Stock trader, Film Producer Nationality United States of America

Josh Brolin, the renowned American actor, boasts a net worth of $45 million. His wealth is primarily earned through an extensive career in theater, film, and television. Known for iconic roles in movies such as "No Country for Old Men," "W.," and "Men in Black 3," Brolin has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

Josh Brolin poses at the opening night of "American Buffalo" | GettyImages | Photo by Bruce Glikas WireImage

Brolin's income streams are diverse, ranging from his early successes in cult classics like "The Goonies" to his acclaimed performance in "Deadpool 2." He has also guest-starred in an episode of "21 Jump Street." He took on prominent TV roles in series like "The Young Riders," "Winnetka Road," and "Mister Sterling." In 2006, he secured the lead role in the Coen brothers' critically acclaimed film "No Country for Old Men."

Brolin continued to shine in Ridley Scott's "American Gangster" and later portrayed President George W. Bush in Oliver Stone's "W.," earning him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He was also seen in Gus Van Sant's "Milk" in 2008, where he received an Oscar nomination for portraying city supervisor Dan White. In 2009, he executive produced and appeared in the documentary "The People Speak," based on Howard Zinn's "and made his directorial debut with the short film "X."

Brolin's performance in "Men in Black 3" was loved by the audience. He also played Thanos in films like "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame." In 2017, he signed a four-film contract with 20th Century Fox to portray Cable in the X-Men film series, making his debut in "Deadpool 2" in 2018. He also starred in the supernatural mystery series, "Outer Range" in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin)

In 2020, Brolin sold his longtime compound in LA's Brentwood neighborhood for $6.55 million. Acquired for $3.55 million, he, along with his wife, owns a 1.5-acre estate in the suburbs of Atlanta. Recently, they also invested $1.1 million in a California home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin)

Josh Brolin was married to actress Alice Adair from 1988 to 1994, and they share two children, Trevor and Eden. Following a brief engagement with Minnie Driver, Brolin tied the knot with Diane Lane in 2004. However, they divorced in 2013. He then began a relationship with model Kathryn Boyd, marrying her in 2016. Together, they have two children.

- Critics' Choice Movie Awards (2009) - Best Acting Ensemble for "Milk"

- Critics' Choice Movie Awards (2019) - Best Animated or VFX Performance for "Avengers: Endgame"

- Hollywood Critics Association Awards (2019) - Best Animated or VFX Performance for "Avengers: Infinity War"

- Independent Spirit Awards (2015) - Robert Altman Award for "Inherent Vice"

- MTV Movie & TV Awards (2019) - Best Villain for "Avengers: Endgame"

- Saturn Awards (2019) - Best Supporting Actor for "Avengers: Infinity War"

- Saturn Awards (2019) - Best Supporting Actor for "Avengers: Infinity War"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards (2008) - Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "No Country for Old Men"

Josh Brolin speaks onstage at Prime Video Red Carpet Premiere For New Western Series "Outer Range" at Harmony Gold | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer | Getty Images

How did Josh Brolin start his acting career?

Josh Brolin began his career with roles in cult classics like "The Goonies" before gaining prominence with the ABC TV series "The Young Riders."

What is Josh Brolin's most recent project?

In 2022, Brolin starred in the supernatural mystery series "Outer Range."

How did Josh Brolin contribute to the documentary "The People Speak"?

Brolin served as an executive producer for "The People Speak," a documentary based on Howard Zinn's "A People's History of the United States."