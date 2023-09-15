Name Josh Altman Networth $40 Million Annual Income $25.5 million Sources of Income Real Estate, investment, shows DOB Mar 10, 1979 Age 44 years old Gender Male Profession Real estate investor, and Reality television personality Nationality American

Josh Altman, a real estate agent and investor who capitalized on his acumen to garner popularity on a reality show has amassed a $40 million net worth. His rise to fame and fortune can be attributed to his impressive real estate deals and his role as one of the stars of Bravo's hit series, "Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles." He has sold properties worth more than $5 billion and is counted among the top 1% of real estate agents globally.

Also Read: From Crystal Bathtub's to Dinosaur Skulls: 10 Bizarre Purchases That Celebs Splurged on

What are Josh Altman's sources of income?

Josh Altman's primary source of income are his real estate deals for properties located in the prestigious areas of Holmby Hills, Beverly Hills, and Bel Air, often referred to as "The Platinum Triangle." His knack for sealing high-end real estate deals in these upscale neighborhoods has propelled him to the top of his game.

Josh Altman's salary

Specific salary figures for his role on "Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles" are not publicly disclosed. In 2021, Altman's commissions from property sales reached a career-high of more than $2 billion a year.

Also Read: From Turbulent Time as First Lady to Presidential Race: Hillary Clinton's Journey and Net Worth

Altman has explored specialization in business through his firm The Altman Brothers with his sibling, Matt Altman. The duo has sold over $100 million worth of real estate, catering to clients from the entertainment industry, including actors and athletes.

Also Read: From a Cult Hit to Theatre and Creature Features: Here's Matthew Broderick's Range and Net Worth

In 2017, Altman listed his Hollywood Hills abode for a substantial $8 million, a significant profit from his 2014 purchase at $2.675 million, having previously leased it for a staggering $38,000 per month. In 2018, Josh and his wife Heather acquired a Beverly Hills residence for $6.7 million, later renovating it and attempting to sell it for $12 million in 2021, but the listing was withdrawn without a sale. In April 2022, they invested $6.1 million in a 14,500-square-foot Bel-Air mansion and listed it for $14 million in February 2023.

Platform Folllowers Instagram 811,000 followers Twitter 84,300 Followers Facebook 269,000 followers

Josh Altman's personal life has seen its fair share of ups and downs, including his engagement to fellow "Million Dollar Listing" co-star Heather Bilyeu. They eventually got married and expanded their family with the arrival of a daughter, Alexis, in 2017, followed by a son, Ace, in 2019.

What is Josh Altman's primary real estate market?

Josh Altman specializes in the sale of high-end properties in Holmby Hills, Beverly Hills, and Bel Air, LA's "Platinum Triangle."

How did Josh Altman start his real estate career?

Altman began his real estate journey as an investor and house flipper, eventually establishing himself as a reputable real estate agent in Los Angeles.

Has Josh Altman won any awards for his work in real estate or television?

No, he hasn't received traditional awards.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Glory as Coach to Fame For His Video Game Franchise: John Madden's Achievements and Net Worth

From Daring Reporter in Myanmar to Popular Anchor on CNN: Anderson Cooper's Journey and Net Worth