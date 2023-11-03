What Is Irish Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers' Net Worth?

Name Jonathan Rhys Meyers Net Worth $8 million Gender Male DOB Jul 27, 1977 Age 46 years Nationality Irish Profession Actor, model, singer

Irish actor and model Jonathan Rhys Meyers boasts a staggering net worth of $8 million. Throughout his career, Meyers has graced the screen in numerous films and television shows, such as "Bend it Like Beckham" and "Mission: Impossible." He has also left his mark on the small screen with standout roles in series and miniseries like "Elvis," "The Tudors," and "Vikings."

Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers attends 'The Aspern' photocall during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino/Getty Images/Rindoff/Charriau

Jonathan adopted the stage name "Rhys Meyers" early in his career and made his film debut in "A Man of No Importance." His breakthrough came with "Michael Collins" in 1996. Two years later, he played a prominent role in "Velvet Goldmine" portraying a glam rock star from Britain. He also appeared in "Ride with the Devil" and gained critical acclaim despite it not being a box-office hit. His career gained momentum with roles in BBC's "Gormenghast" and "Bend It Like Beckham," where he played the role of a football coach. In 2004, he was featured in "Vanity Fair" and "Alexander."

Meyers won a Chopard Trophy at the Cannes Film Festival for "Match Point" in 2005. He also played Elvis Presley in the miniseries "Elvis," earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. In 2006, he appeared in "Mission: Impossible III." The next year, he played Henry VIII in "The Tudors," a defining role that earned him another Golden Globe nomination. Over the following years, he appeared in various films such as "August Rush," "The Children of Huang Shi," "Shelter," and "From Paris with Love." Jonathan is also a skilled musician and contributed four songs to the "August Rush" soundtrack.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers attends the red carpet of the movie "Freaks Out" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Endorsements

In addition to acting, Meyers' modeling career provides him with extra income. His modeling ventures began in 2001 when he worked with Club Monaco. Then, from 2006 to 2007, he took on a prominent role as the face of Versace's fashion lines. In 2006, he signed a lucrative endorsement deal with Hugo Boss, serving as the brand ambassador for their fragrance line until 2011.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers attends the red carpet of the movie "Freaks Out" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro

In 2014, Meyers listed his Hollywood Hills home for $1.6 million. The luxury property was originally purchased in 2007 for $1.59 million. It is located in the Sunset Strip area and features a heated swimming pool. However, in 2018, he attempted to sell the 1,600-square-foot home for $1.8 million after being unable to find a buyer for several years. In the year before that, Jonathan and his wife acquired a three-bedroom residence in the Monte Nido mountains near Malibu and Calabasas for $2.55 million.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, Meyers grew up in a Roman Catholic family. In 1988, Meyers entered into a relationship with Toni Collette and was married to her for one year. Subsequently, he pursued a romantic relationship with Reena Hammer, the daughter of renowned makeup artist Ruby Hammer. In 2016, Meyers tied the knot with Mara Lane, and the couple soon welcomed their first child.

He struggled with a drinking problem over the years. In 2007, his agent announced his entry into an alcohol treatment program due to the severity of the issue. He re-entered treatment in 2010. In 2011, he faced charges in France for public intoxication, resulting in a €1,000 fine. In 2009, he was detained in France again for being drunk and allegedly assaulting an airport lounge employee.

Mara Lane and Jonathan Rhys Meyers attend the red carpet of the movie "Freaks Out" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro

Which drama did Meyers earn a Golden Globe for?

Meyers has earned a Golden Globe for Best Actor and as King Henry VIII in the historical drama "The Tudors."

What happened to Jonathan Rhys Meyers?

Meyers has struggled with addiction and personal tragedies, including the loss of his mother and a miscarriage, which impacted his career.