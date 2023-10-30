What Is ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Jonathan Pryce’s Net Worth?

Name Jonathan Pryce Net Worth $16 million Gender Male DOB Jun 1, 1947 Age 76 Nationality Wales Profession Actor, Singer, Salesman, Voice Actor, Film Score Composer

Jonathan Pryce, a Welsh actor and singer, has a net worth of $16 million as of October 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. He studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and began his career on stage amassing over 100 major acting credits. He has appeared in notable films like "Brazil," "Glengarry Glen Ross," "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest," and "The Two Popes," earning award nominations, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his role in "The Two Popes." Pryce has also had TV success with roles in "Game of Thrones" (High Sparrow) and "The Crown," that led to several nominations, including a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for "Game of Thrones."

Image Source: Sir Jonathan Pryce attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation "The Crown" screening at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center / Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Career highlights

Pryce has had a successful stage career, featuring in various London's West End and Broadway productions, including originating roles in "Miss Saigon" and "The Phantom of the Opera." He's been nominated for awards like a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his part in "Miss Saigon." Pryce also showcased his talents in stage productions with the Royal Shakespeare Company, including notable roles in "The Taming of the Shrew" and "Antony and Cleopatra" in 1978 and 1979. In 1980, he assumed the title role in "Hamlet" at the Royal Court Theatre, a performance that won him an Olivier Award and garnered acclaim as the definitive Hamlet of his generation from critics and peers.

After completing his education at the Royal Academy, Pryce joined the Everyman Theatre in Liverpool, eventually rising to the position of its artistic director. During this period, he made his television debut with a minor role in the series "Doomwatch" and took on roles in TV films like "Daft as a Brush" and "Playthings." Pryce later departed from the Everyman Theatre to join the Nottingham Playhouse, where he played a leading role in "Comedians," which was subsequently transferred to the Old Vic Theatre in London. He later reprised this role on Broadway in 1976, earning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play.

In his early career, he appeared in "Voyage of the Damned," a film about the tragic 1939 voyage of SS St. Louis carrying hundreds of German Jewish refugees from Nazi Germany. Moving into the 2000s, Pryce made appearances in films like "The Affair of the Necklace," "Unconditional Love," and "What a Girl Wants." He also earned a Best Actor in a Musical nomination at the Laurence Olivier Awards for his role in the 2001 stage production of "My Fair Lady."

During this decade, he also featured in other films, including "The Brothers Grim," three "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies, and "Renaissance."In 2015, Pryce joined the cast of "Game of Thrones" in its fifth season, and in 2018, Pryce also starred in "The Height of the Storm," initially in the West End, before it transferred to Broadway. In 2020, he portrayed Prince Philip in the final two seasons of "The Crown" on Netflix, earning a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series in the Comedy/Musical or Drama category for his role in the fifth season.

Sir Jonathan Pryce attends the BAFTA Cymru Awards 2023 held at the International Convention Centre / Maxine Howells/BAFTA/BAFTA via Getty Images

In 1972, while working at the Everyman Theatre, Pryce met actress Kate Fahy, with whom he began a romantic relationship that lasted for decades before their 2015 marriage. They are parents to three children–Patrick (born 1983), Gabriel (born 1986), and Phoebe (born 1990), and reside in London. Pryce has received significant recognition for his contributions to the arts. In 2006, he was granted an honorary doctorate by the University of Liverpool. He holds positions as a fellow at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and a Companion of the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts. In 2009, he was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire, and in the 2021 Birthday Honours, he was knighted for his outstanding achievements in drama and charity work.

Sir Jonathan Pryce backstage during the BAFTA Cymru Awards 2023/ Maxine Howells/BAFTA/BAFTA via Getty Images

Academy Awards:

2020 Nominee Oscar: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for The Two Popes

BAFTA Awards:

2020 Nominee BAFTA Film Award: Best Leading Actor for The Two Popes

1996 Nominee BAFTA Film Award: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for Carrington

Screen Actors Guild Awards:

2023 Nominee Actor: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for The Crown

2017 Nominee Actor: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for Game of Thrones

Daytime Emmy Awards:

2021 Nominee Daytime Emmy: Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program for Piney: The Lonesome Pine, for playing "Grandpa Sid"

