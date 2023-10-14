Name Jon Batiste Net Worth $4 Million Gender Male DOB Nov 11, 1986 Age 36 years Nationality American Profession Musician

Known for his work in the blues music genre and composing soundtracks for movies, Jon Batiste, an American singer, songwriter, musician, bandleader, and TV personality, has earned a net worth of $4 million. His accolades include an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Grammy for composing the score of the 2020 Pixar film "Soul." He has also showcased his talent as the bandleader and musical director on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" from its 2015 inception until August 2022. Batiste's musical collaborations with names like Stevie Wonder, Willie Nelson, Prince, Ed Sheeran, and Lenny Kravitz, show his proficiency in playing the piano, melodica, bass, and organ.

Image Source: Jon Batiste attends Goalkeepers 2023: Daytime Event at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 20, 2023 in New York City/ Paula Lobo/Getty Images for Gates Archive

What are Jon Batiste's sources of income?

Music has been the primary source of revenue for Batiste, and he started off teaching music and performing in Amsterdam before his 2013 album, "Social Music" with Stay Human, topped the Jazz Albums chart. Other releases, like "Christmas with Jon Batiste" and "The Late Show EP," found success on jazz charts as well. In 2018, "Hollywood Africans" reached #2 on the Jazz Albums chart, and he received his first Grammy nomination in 2019. Batiste's 2021 album "We Are" won Album of the Year, with notable singles "I Need You" and "Freedom" making chart impact.

Image Source: Jon Batiste preforms during Goalkeepers 2023: Daytime Event at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawerence/Getty Images for Gates Archive)

Endorsements deals

In addition to television appearances, notably as the bandleader on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" since 2015, Batiste has secured endorsement deals with brands like Fender Guitars and Jeep.

Social media following

Personal life

Jon Batiste, born Jonathan Michael Batiste on November 11, 1986, in Metairie, Louisiana, has deep roots in a musical dynasty, with family members like Milton Batiste and Lionel Batiste known in the brass band scene. Raised in a Catholic household in Kenner, Louisiana, Jon began playing drums with the Batiste Brothers Band at the age of 8, later transitioning to the piano at 11. During his teenage years, Jon met future author/journalist Suleika Jaouad at band camp, and their relationship began in 2014. In 2021, Suleika, who had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2011, shared news of its return. Jon and Suleika married at home in February 2022.

Image Source: Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad attend the 50th Telluride Film Festival on September 02, 2023 in Telluride, Colorado. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Awards and recognition

Jon Batiste's impressive array of awards includes an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for the original score of "Soul," BAFTA Awards, Annie Awards, Critics Choice Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Grammy Awards, and more. In 2022 alone, Batiste secured five Grammy wins, including Best Music Video, Album of the Year, Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, and two awards for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for "Cry." His versatility is further highlighted by a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2022 for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, recognizing his role on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

FAQs

Is Jon Batiste involved in any endorsements?

Yes, he has deals with brands like Fender guitars and Jeep.

Has Jon Batiste won any significant awards?

Yes, he became the most Grammy Award-nominated artist in 2022.

