Name Johnny Rotten Net Worth $500,000 Annual Income $10K + Source of Income Music, acting Date of Birth January 31, 1956 Age 67 Years Gender Male Profession Singer, Songwriter, producer, actor Nationality British

Johnny Rotten is best known as the lead vocalist of the punk rock band Sex Pistols, and now possesses a net worth of $500,000. He is also the founder and lead singer of Public Image, which released eight albums. Beyond music, he authored books like "Rotten Noirish, No Black No Dogs" and hosted television shows in the UK, US, and Belgium. In 2005, he released a compilation album, "The Best of British £1 Notes."

Johnny Rottenof Public Image Ltd performs on stage at O2 Forum Kentish Town | Photo by Jim Dyson | Getty Images

A regular at Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood's Sex, a provocative clothing shop, Rotten's distinctive appearance, marked by orange hair and a modified Pink Floyd T-shirt, caught the attention of McLaren. Impressed, McLaren chose him as the lead vocalist for the Sex Pistols, a band that would become synonymous with the punk rock revolution. Since then, music has been the main source of income for Rotten, apart from other ventures including production and writing.

The Sex Pistols gained prominence with their provocative single "God Save the Queen," released during Queen Elizabeth II's silver jubilee in 1977. The ensuing media frenzy led to a razor attack on the singer, illustrating the intense public reaction to the band's rebellious image. The same year, the band released the iconic album "Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols."

In 1978, Rottem formed Public Image Ltd (PiL), exploring post-punk sounds. PiL released influential albums like "Metal Box" and "Album." He also appeared in films, hosted radio shows, and even participated in reality TV on "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" in 2004. He was also seen in an advertising campaign for Country Life butter.

Rotten also wrote several books, including "Rotten – No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs," co-authored with Keith and Kent Zimmerman, "Punk: Chaos to Couture," which explores the fusion of punk rock aesthetics with high fashion, "Anger Is an Energy: My Life Uncensored," and "I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right," released in 2020.

Johnny Rotten of Public Image Limited performs on stage | GettyImages | Photo by Gus Stewart

Rotten was married to Nora Forster, a German publishing heiress, for 44 years. Tragically, in April 2023, she passed away as a result of complications stemming from Alzheimer's disease. Her battle with the condition marked a challenging period for both of them. The singer was the stepfather of Forster's daughter Ari Up, the lead vocalist of the Slits. Furthermore, he became the legal guardian of Up's twin teenage boys in 2000.

Singer-songwriter Johnny Rotten | Photo by Desiree Navarro | Getty Images

Why did Johnny Rotten decline an MBE?

Johnny Rotten declined the MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for his contributions to music, expressing his rejection of the establishment and its honors.

What is Johnny Rotten's most successful album?

Johnny Rotten's most successful album is "Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols." It reached #1 on the UK charts in 1977.

For how long was Johnny Rotten married to Nora Forster?

Johnny Rotten was married to Nora Forster for 44 years until her passing in April 2023.

