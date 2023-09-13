From Glory as Coach to Fame For His Video Game Franchise: John Madden's Achievements and Net Worth
John Madden, a name synonymous with American football with a legendary career spanning from representing his high school to coaching in the NFL, had amassed a $200 million net worth by the time of his death in 2021. He was also a commentator on major networks, and became the face of one of the most successful video game franchises in history,"Madden NFL."
What are John Madden's sources of income?
Madden's wealth was primarily generated from his association with the NFL as a coach, while his accomplishments as a broadcaster, lucrative endorsements, and a groundbreaking venture into video game development, supplemented his income.
Madden was not just a coach; he was a trailblazer who became the youngest head coach in NFL history at the age of 32 when he took over at the Oakland Raiders in 1969. While his early coaching years were marked by challenges, he led the Raiders to victory in the 1977 Super Bowl, solidifying his reputation as a coaching legend.
Madden's endorsement deals
Madden was among the first celebrities to earn over $1 million per year from endorsements in the 1980s. His endorsement portfolio included brands such as Miller Lite, Exxon, McDonald's, Canon, and Ramada Inn. His Tenactin endorsement deal earned him $2 million annually during the peak of his career.
Business ventures
The bulk of Madden's fortune was not from his coaching or endorsements, but rather from the iconic "Madden NFL" video game franchise. Electronic Arts (EA) has been publishing these games since 1988, selling more than 130 million copies to date. In 2005, EA Sports secured a $300 million deal with the NFL, cementing Madden's legacy in the gaming industry.
Personal life and awards
John Madden and Virginia Fields met in a Pismo Beach, California bar in 1959, and eventually exchanged vows on December 26 of the same year. They made their home in Pleasanton, California, raising two sons, Joseph and Michael. Joseph pursued football at Brown University, while Michael became a receiver on Harvard University's football team. Tragically, Madden passed away just two days after celebrating their remarkable 62nd wedding anniversary.
Madden's accolades include multiple NFL Coach of the Year titles and the Pete Rozelle Award for his exceptional contributions to the game as a broadcaster. Madden was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a coach, further solidifying his legacy in the sport.
FAQs
How did John Madden's coaching career begin?
Madden's coaching career commenced at Allan Hancock College, where he initially served as an assistant coach.
What is the most significant source of John Madden's wealth?
The "Madden NFL" video game franchise, published by Electronic Arts, accounts for the majority of his fortune.
How much did John Madden earn annually from endorsements in the 1980s
In the 1980s, John Madden became one of the first celebrities to earn more than $1 million per year from endorsements.
