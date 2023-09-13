Name John Earl Madden Networth $200 Million Annual Income $18 Million+ Salary $10 million Source of Income NFL coaching, media appearances, endorsements DOB 10 April, 1936 DOD Dec 28, 2021 Gender Male Profession Football player, coach Nationality American

John Madden, a name synonymous with American football with a legendary career spanning from representing his high school to coaching in the NFL, had amassed a $200 million net worth by the time of his death in 2021. He was also a commentator on major networks, and became the face of one of the most successful video game franchises in history,"Madden NFL."

EA Sports Ninth Annual Football Videogame Tournament at Axiom Nightclub in San Diego, California, United States/Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Madden's wealth was primarily generated from his association with the NFL as a coach, while his accomplishments as a broadcaster, lucrative endorsements, and a groundbreaking venture into video game development, supplemented his income.

Madden was not just a coach; he was a trailblazer who became the youngest head coach in NFL history at the age of 32 when he took over at the Oakland Raiders in 1969. While his early coaching years were marked by challenges, he led the Raiders to victory in the 1977 Super Bowl, solidifying his reputation as a coaching legend.

Sportscaster John Madden attends the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' 22nd Annual Hall of Fame Induction Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 11, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California/Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Madden was among the first celebrities to earn over $1 million per year from endorsements in the 1980s. His endorsement portfolio included brands such as Miller Lite, Exxon, McDonald's, Canon, and Ramada Inn. His Tenactin endorsement deal earned him $2 million annually during the peak of his career.

The bulk of Madden's fortune was not from his coaching or endorsements, but rather from the iconic "Madden NFL" video game franchise. Electronic Arts (EA) has been publishing these games since 1988, selling more than 130 million copies to date. In 2005, EA Sports secured a $300 million deal with the NFL, cementing Madden's legacy in the gaming industry.

Year Earnings 2021 $100 Million 2022 $150 Million 2023 $200 Million

John Madden and Virginia Fields met in a Pismo Beach, California bar in 1959, and eventually exchanged vows on December 26 of the same year. They made their home in Pleasanton, California, raising two sons, Joseph and Michael. Joseph pursued football at Brown University, while Michael became a receiver on Harvard University's football team. Tragically, Madden passed away just two days after celebrating their remarkable 62nd wedding anniversary.

Football analyst John Madden speaks for the television show "NBC Sunday Night Football" during the NBC Univesal Cable portion of the Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 16, 2007 in Beverly Hills, California/ Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Madden's accolades include multiple NFL Coach of the Year titles and the Pete Rozelle Award for his exceptional contributions to the game as a broadcaster. Madden was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a coach, further solidifying his legacy in the sport.

