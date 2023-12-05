Name John Cusack Net Worth $50 Million Sources of Income Acting, Production, Writing, Voice acting Date of Birth June 28, 1966 Age 57 years Gender Male Profession Actor, Film producer, Screenwriter, Voice actor Nationality United States of America

John Cusack, the accomplished American actor and writer, has made a net worth of $50 million. His appearances in iconic films such as "Say Anything," and "High Fidelity," have not only made him a household name but have also helped him earn a fortune.

John Cusack, Spike Lee, and Nick Cannon. | Getty Images | Matthias Nareyek

Cusack's primary source of income has been his acting career. Starting his career in the 1980s, he worked in films like "Sixteen Candles" (1984), "Say Anything..." (1989), and the cult classic "Better Off Dead" (1985).

In the '90s, he established a production company called New Crime Productions. The film "Grosse Pointe Blank" (1997), a project under his new company, not only featured him in a leading role but also showcased his skills as a co-writer.

He continued to star in many films, including the neo-noir "The Grifters" (1990), the Woody Allen-directed "Shadows and Fog" (1991), and the animated feature "Anastasia" (1997). It was during this time that he got involved in filmmaking as well.

"High Fidelity" (2000), a critical and commercial success, marked the beginning of a new era in his career. In 2008, he ventured into production and screenwriting with films like "War, Inc.."

Later, he starred in video-on-demand films, including "Grand Piano" (2013), "Drive Hard" (2014), "The Prince" (2014), "Reclaim" (2014), "Blood Money" (2017), and "Singularity" (2017).

Actor John Cusack. Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

In 1999, Cusack purchased an oceanfront home in Malibu for $2.1 million. In 2016, he listed the property for sale at $13.5 million, eventually accepting an offer of $10.3 million. In 2005, he invested $2.9 million in a 5,000-square-foot condo in Chicago.

Actor John Cusack during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival. Getty Images | Photo by Thomas Kronsteiner

Justice for everyone no matter what ethnicity religion - no exceptions - human rights begin with the right to live

Cease fire — John Cusack (@johncusack) December 3, 2023

Cusack was born on June 28, 1966, in Evanston, Illinois. In 1894, he completed his education at Evanston Township High School and attended New York University for a year before discontinuing. His older sisters, Ann and Joan, are also a part of the entertainment industry.

(L-R) Actors John Cusack and Harry Lennix attend the "CHI-RAQ" New York Premiere. Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

- Chicago Film Critics Association Awards (2000): Commitment to Chicago Award for "Say Anything" (1989)

- Chicago Film Critics Association Awards (1990): CFCA Award for Most Promising Actor in "Say Anything"

- Blockbuster Entertainment Awards (1998): Favorite Supporting Actor - Action/Adventure for "Con Air"

- Satellite Awards (1999): Special Achievement Award for Outstanding Motion Picture Ensemble in "The Thin Red Line"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards (2000): Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in "Being John Malkovich"

- Film Independent Spirit Awards (2000): Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead in "Being John Malkovich"

- Walk of Fame (2012): Star on the Walk of Fame for Motion Picture

What is John Cusack's most successful film?

The 2000 film "High Fidelity" is regarded as one of John Cusack's most successful projects.

How did Cusack start his career?

Cusack began his acting career in the early '80s, with roles in films like "Sixteen Candles" (1984) and "The Sure Thing" (1985).

Is John Cusack married?

No, John Cusack has never been married.

