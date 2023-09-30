Name Joan Collins Net Worth $20 Million Salary $120,000 Annual Income $3 million+ Source of Income Acting, endorsements DOB May 23, 1933 Age 90 years old Gender Female Profession Actor, author, columnist, film producer Nationality American

Joan Collins, the English actress and author who went from making a name as "Britain's Bad Girl" to starring in memorable American TV shows, today boasts of a $20 million net worth. With a career spanning more than seven decades, Collins has become a household name, known for her iconic roles as well as her return to the stage with a Broadway debut in 1992 and her solo act "An Evening With Joan Collins." As the daughter of a theatrical agent, Collins had found her way to the stage as a student and made her on-screen debut at a young age. Apart from portraying troubled characters in movies and TV shows, Collins also wrote fiction novels as well as memoirs. She has been honored with the Order of the British Empire and has been named Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Joan Collins' net worth is mainly a result of the revenue she amassed from her acting gigs in movies and television, but she has also turned to endorsements, writing, and other ventures to supplement her income.

Dame Joan Collins on stage during "Gosh! It's Gyles & Judi & All The Dames" in aid of GOSH at London Palladium on March 05, 2023 in London, England.

Collins' journey to stardom began in the 1950s and 1960s with popular films like "Land of the Pharaohs" and "The Stud." However, her career reached new heights in the 1980s when she took on the role of Alexis Carrington in the hit TV series "Dynasty." Her portrayal of the cunning character not only won her critical acclaim but also a Golden Globe Award. Over the course of the show's nine seasons, she appeared in 195 of the 220 episodes, solidifying her status as a television icon.

Joan Collins' star power made her a sought-after brand ambassador, who recently joined M&S as a brand ambassador. She has also appeared in commercials for brands such as Snickers. Foraying into the political domain, Collins also campaigned for the UK Independence Party.

In addition to her acting career and endorsements, Collins has found success in the literary world. Her novels and memoirs have consistently topped bestseller lists, contributing substantially to her wealth.

Collins and her husband, Percy Gibson acquired a sizable condo in West Hollywood, California, for $2.7 million, which they later sold for $4.4 million in 2017. Additionally, Collins purchased a $2.1 million condo in another part of LA in 2017. But the crown jewel of their assets is their stunning villa in St. Tropez, France, potentially worth more than $10 million.

Year Earnings 2021 $12 Million 2022 $15 Million 2023 $20 Million

Collins has been married five times, with each marriage marking a different chapter in her life. Her first husband was Maxwell Reed, followed by actor Anthony Newley, with whom she had two children. Subsequent marriages were to businessman Ron Kass and Swedish pop star Peter Holm, and she is currently married to Percy Gibson since 2002.

Joan Collins attends the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala at The Londoner Hotel on September 29, 2022 in London, England

