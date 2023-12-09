Name Jimmy Connors Net Worth $30 million Gender Male Date of Birth Sep 2, 1952 Age 71 years Nationality American Profession Tennis player, coach

One of the most legendary tennis players of all time also notorious for his brash and outspoken demeanor, Jimmy Connors now has a net worth of $30 million. Throughout his tennis career, he won eight major singles championships, including five U.S. Opens, two Wimbledons, and one Australian Open. He also clinched two doubles titles at the U.S. Open and Wimbledon.

The former athlete's primary source of income was his tennis career. During his career, Connors made $8.6 million in prize money from tournaments. On top of that, he raked in millions through endorsements. In 1974, Connors ruled the tennis world He was ranked no. 1 by the ATP and held an impressive 99-4 record. He won 15 out of the 21 tournaments he entered, winning at the Australian Open, the US Open, and Wimbledon.

The following year, he reached the finals of the Australian Open, the US Open, and Wimbledon but did not win. However, he still managed to secure nine other tournament victories with an 82-8 record.

In 1976, he made a comeback, winning the US Open, the Masters, and the WCT Finals. His success continued with another US Open title in 1978. From 1974 to 1978, he held the world no. 1 ranking for a then-record 160 consecutive weeks.

In 1980, Connors won against John McEnroe in the WCT Finals. Despite finishing the year at a no. 2 ranking, the former world champion was named Player of the Year by the ATP for his remarkable victories. In 1983, he secured his fifth US Open title, setting a record, but in 1990, his career took a hit as he dropped to no. 936 in the world rankings. He retired in 1996 after his last ATP tour match, where he lost to Richey Reneberg.

In the 1990s, Connors and his brother invested in the Argosy Gaming Company. Together, they had about 19% ownership in the company, which operated riverboat casinos on the Mississippi River.

In 2021, Connors listed his mansion in Montecito, California, for $9.5 million. However, he later decided to take it off the market. As of now, this property is valued at around $12 million.

Between 1974 and 1975, the former athlete was in a relationship with fellow tennis player Chris Evert. Although they were engaged, they eventually went their separate ways.

Connors was also engaged to former Miss World Marjorie Wallace, but they never tied the knot. In 1979, he married Playboy model Patti McGuire. The couple resides in Santa Barbara, California, and has two children: Brett and Aubree.

Since retirement, Connors has ventured into commentary, working at BBC as a sports commentator. Since the 2009 US Open, he has been associated with the Tennis Channel, contributing his insights and expertise to tennis broadcasting. In 2013, the much-talked-about athlete also launched a memoir shedding light on lesser-known parts of his life.

In his career, Connors achieved a male record of 109 singles titles, participating in 1,557 matches and securing victory in 1,274 of them. He also earned 16 doubles titles and took part in a then-record 401 tournaments.

He is the only player to have won the US Open on three different surfaces: grass, clay, and hard courts. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the sport, he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1998.

At one point in his career, he held the top ranking in tennis for a record 160 consecutive weeks, from July 1974 to August 1977. Moreover, he reached the no.1 position eight more times during his career, making it a total of 268 weeks.

How many Wimbledon titles has Jimmy Connors won?

Connors has won two Wimbledon Gentlemen Singles Championships (1974, 1982).

What are Jimmy Connors major achivements?

Jimmy Connors made history by winning 17 Grand Prix Super Series titles. He was also the first male player in the Open Era to be ranked No. 1 for more than five years.

