Name Jim Ross Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Commentary, Wrestling Gender Male Date of Birth January 3, 1952 Age 72 years Nationality United States of America Profession Commentator, Announcer, Wrestler, Professional Wrestling Referee, Restaurateur, Actor, Television Producer

Also Read: What Is 'West Side Story' Fame Rachel Zegler's Net Worth?

American wrestling commentator, wrestler, and announcer Jim Ross is widely recognized for his contributions to WWE. He is currently an announcer with All Elite Wrestling and a Collision color commentator and analyst. He has previously worked as a commentator for the National Wrestling Alliance and World Championship Wrestling territory. As of 2023, Ross' net worth is around $4 million.

Jim Ross | Getty Images | Photo by Slaven Vlasic

Early in his career, Ross was hired by the local NWA Tri-State territory and later started working as a referee from 1974 to 1977. With Bill Watts' acquisition of NWA Tri-State in 1982 and its re-branding to Mid-South Wrestling (MSW), Ross became MSW Vice President of Marketing. During this period, he called his first NWA World Heavyweight Championship match featuring Ric Flair and Ted DiBiase.

Also Read: What Is Oscar-Winning Polish Cinematographer and Director Janusz Kamiński’s Net Worth?

Moving to Jim Crockett Promotions (JCP)/World Championship Wrestling (WCW) from 1987 to 1993, Ross contributed as a color commentator alongside David Crockett and Tony Schiavone. As WCW evolved, he became the head play-by-play announcer, maintaining this role even after WCW separated from the NWA in 1991. His career at WCW ended in 1993.

Ross then signed with the World Wrestling Federation/Entertainment/WWE in 1993, making his on-screen debut at WrestleMania IX. Initially a mainstay in pay-per-view events, he took on various roles, including hosting Radio WWF and in-ring interviews. However, in 1994, he was fired following his first attack of Bell's palsy. He worked briefly for Smoky Mountain Wrestling and the NFL's Atlanta Falcons before returning to WWE in 1994.

Also Read: What Is Baseball Manager Joe Torre's Net Worth?

WWE announcer Jim Ross, center, along with Mean Gene Okerland and Ric Flair, attends the 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania's WWE Hall of Fame | Photo by Bob Levey | WireImage

Ross became a prominent voice for WWE during the "Monday Night Wars" and served as an Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. In 2005, he was fired due to a storyline involving a serious colon issue. He returned after recovering, and his WWE tenure continued until his contract expired in 2006. Despite some breaks, Ross periodically returned to WWE until his final departure in 2019.

Subsequently, he joined All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in April 2019, signing a three-year deal as a commentator and senior advisor. Besides his wrestling career, he worked in the National Football League, boxing, and mixed martial arts commentary. He was also involved in podcasting and hosting shows like "The Ross Report."

Ross was born on January 3, 1952, in California. He went to Westville High School. He was married to Jan. He lost her in an accident in 2017. He also has two daughters from his previous marriages. Ross was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2021 but later announced that he was cancer-free.

Cauliflower Alley Club: Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award (2010)

George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame: Lou Thesz Award (2011)

Gordon Solie Award (2022)

National Wrestling Alliance: NWA Hall of Fame (Class of 2016)

Pro Wrestling IllustratedStanley Weston Award (2002)

World Wrestling Entertainment: WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2007)

What was Jim Ross' famous quote?

"He's tougher than a two-dollar steak!" was Jim Ross' most famous comment.

Are Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler friends?

Yes, the two are great friends.

How many WrestleMania matches was Jim Ross a part of?

Jim Ross has been part of 17 WrestleMania matches.

Who owns WWE?

WWE is owned by TKO Group Holdings.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Was Actor, Director and Pulitzer Winner Sam Shepard's Net Worth?

Dr. Michael Obeng Fixed the Gorilla Glue Hair Issue; What Is His Net Worth?