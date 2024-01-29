Jim Davis Created the Icon Cartoon Character Garfield; What’s His Net Worth?

Name Jim Davis Net Worth $800 Million Source of Income Cartoons, Production, Writing Date of Birth July 28, 1945 Age 78 Years Gender Male Profession Cartoonist, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Television Producer Nationality United States of America

Jim Davis, a renowned American cartoonist, has left an indelible mark on the world of comics with his iconic creation, "Garfield." He boasts an impressive net worth of $800 million. He also contributed to other comic projects, including "Tumbleweeds," "Gnorm Gnat," and "Mr. Potato Head." He wrote and co-wrote all the "Garfield" TV specials on CBS from 1982 to 1991 and served as the writer and executive producer for the animated series "Garfield and Friends." Moreover, he was involved in the creation and production of CGI direct-to-video feature films and took on the role of executive producer in both "The Garfield Show" and "Garfield Originals."

The primary source of Davis' substantial income is undoubtedly his globally acclaimed comic strip, "Garfield." First published in 1978, the strip follows the humorous adventures of the lasagna-loving cat, Garfield, along with his owner Jon Arbuckle and his dog. Davis' ingenuity and wit have made "Garfield" a household name. The comic has featured in over 2,500 newspapers, setting a Guinness World Record for the most syndicated comic strip.

In 1981, Davis founded Paws, Inc., the company responsible for managing the "Garfield" brand. Under his astute leadership, Paws, Inc. has grown into a powerhouse, employing nearly 50 licensing administrators and artists. The company handles the "Garfield" merchandise and media, further contributing to Davis' net worth.

In 2019, he sold Paws, Inc. to Viacom, a media conglomerate that later merged with CBS Corporation to form ViacomCBS, now known as Paramount Global.

Jim Davis was born on July 28, 1945, in Marion, Indiana. He pursued higher education at Ball State University, focusing on art and business. While attending Fairmount High School in 1959, he became involved with the school's newspaper, The Breeze, eventually becoming its Art Editor.

The cartoonist was married twice. His first marriage was to Carolyn Altekruse and they had a son together. On July 16, 2000, Jim Davis married Jill, who brought two children from a previous marriage.

Davis made headlines in 2019 when he announced weekly auctions for hand-painted Garfield comics created from 1978 to 2011. Having transitioned to digital drawing using a graphics tablet in 2011, he had preserved older comics in a climate-controlled safe and decided to auction them off.

- Golden Plate Award (1983)

- Reuben Award for Overall Excellence in Cartooning (1989)

- Indiana Journalism Award (1991)

- LVA Leadership Award (1997)

- Inkpot Award at San Diego Comic-Con International (2016)

As of 2023, Jim Davis, the renowned American cartoonist famous for creating "Garfield," boasts an impressive net worth of $800 million.

Davis' globally acclaimed comic strip, "Garfield," serves as the foundation for his earnings through syndication and licensing.

The "Garfield" brand, managed by Paws, Inc., is a multimillion-dollar enterprise, with syndication, merchandise, and media contributing significantly to Jim Davis' wealth.

