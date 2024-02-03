What Was Actress Jessica Walter's Net Worth At The Time of Her Death?

Name Jessica Walter Net Worth $4 Million Source of Income Acting DOB Jan 31, 1941 DOD Mar 24, 2021 Gender Female Profession Actor, Voice Actor Nationality American

Also Read: What Is Filmmaker Jason Blum's Net Worth?

Jessica Walter left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. At the time of her passing in March 2021, she had amassed a net worth of $4 million. Born on January 31, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York, Walter's career spanned over six decades, showcasing her versatility and talent. From her early days on Broadway to her iconic roles in television and film, her contributions to the arts were extensive and commendable.

Jessica Walter | Getty Images | Photo by Jason LaVeris

Walter's income was derived from various sources, including her acting career, voice-over work, and theatrical performances. Her illustrious career began on Broadway, and she soon transitioned to television with roles in popular series like "Love of Life," "Naked City," and "Route 66." Walter gained acclaim for her role in Clint Eastwood's "Play Misty for Me" (1971) and starred in films such as "Lilith" and "Grand Prix." The 2000s brought her iconic portrayal of Lucille Bluth in "Arrested Development." Jessica's versatility extended to voice roles in "Dinosaurs" and "Archer." Her Broadway revival of "Anything Goes" and continued success on TV marked a lasting legacy.

Also Read: Malaysia's New King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar Is a Billionaire Who Owns Private Army, 300 Cars, Jets and More

The late stages of her career were marked by a revival of "Arrested Development" on Netflix and her role in the FX animated series "Archer." These roles not only added to her financial success but also made her a household name.

Also Read: What Was 'The Exorcist' Director William Friedkin’s Net Worth?

In November 2019, Walter and her late husband listed their Pound Ridge, New York home for $699,000. The 3,229-square-foot property, which they had purchased nearly 25 years earlier for $900,000, offered a glimpse into the couple's real estate holdings.

Jessica Walter's personal life was as intriguing as her on-screen characters. She was first married to TV director Ross Bowman, with whom she had a daughter named Brooke. Her second marriage was to actor Ron Leibman, lasting until his passing in 2019.

Jessica Walter | Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

Jessica Walter received acclaim throughout her career, earning accolades such as five Primetime Emmy nominations and a win in 1975. Her versatility was further recognized with Golden Globe nominations for her roles in "Grand Prix" (1967) and "Play Misty for Me" (1972). She also garnered Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for her contribution to "Arrested Development." Her remarkable debut on Broadway in 1963 earned her the Clarence Derwent Award for Outstanding Debut Broadway Performance. Additionally, she secured Gold Derby Awards in 2005 and 2013 for her outstanding work in "Arrested Development."

What was Jessica Walter's net worth at the time of her death?

Jessica Walter had a net worth of $4 million at the time of her death.

What were Jessica Walter's most notable roles in television and film?

Jessica Walter was best known for her roles as Lucille Bluth in "Arrested Development," Fran Sinclair in "Dinosaurs," and Malory Archer in "Archer." She also had a diverse career with roles in films such as "Play Misty for Me" and "Grand Prix."

In how many episodes did Jessica Walter voice Fran Sinclair in "Dinosaurs"?

She voiced Fran Sinclair in all 65 episodes of the Walt Disney Television/Jim Henson Productions series "Dinosaurs."

How did Jessica Walter's early life and education contribute to her acting career?

Jessica Walter was born in Brooklyn, New York City, and attended the High School of the Performing Arts in Manhattan. She studied acting at NYC's Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre.

Who were Jessica Walter's husbands, and how did her personal life intersect with her professional career?

Jessica Walter was married to TV director Ross Bowman and later to actor Ron Leibman. She co-starred with Leibman in various productions, including the Neil Simon play "Rumors" and the film "Dummy."

What incident involving Jeffrey Tambor did Jessica Walter discuss during an interview?

In a 2018 interview with the "New York Times," Jessica Walter spoke about an incident on the set of "Arrested Development" where her onscreen husband, Jeffrey Tambor, verbally abused her. She mentioned that Tambor had apologized, and despite the incident, she would work with him again.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Was Run-DMC Member Jam Master Jay’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

What Is 'Shark Tank' Judge Robert Herjavec's Net Worth?