Name Jessica Drake Net Worth $3 million DOB October 14, 1974 Age 49 years Gender Female Profession Adult film actor, director, screenwriter Nationality American

Jessica Drake, the renowned adult film actress and sex educator, has accumulated a substantial net worth of$3 million. With a career marked by multiple awards and notable films such as "Fluff and Fold," "Manhunters," and "Fallen," Drake has come a long way from her beginnings at a strip club. Apart from pornographic movies, she has also starred in adult films produced for cable and made special appearances on TV shows.

(L-R) Adult film actor Isiah Maxwell, adult film actress/director Jessica Drake, and adult film actress Karlee Grey. Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

As a prominent figure in adult films, Drake embarked on her journey as a contract performer for Sin City in the early 2000s, earning accolades such as the AVN Award for Best Tease Performance in 2001 for her work in "Shayla's Web." Her exclusive contract with Wicked Pictures in 2003 was a pivotal moment in her career. Drake also made news for her commitment to safety during the 2004 HIV outbreak, insisting on performing only with men who wore condoms, which showcased her professionalism.

With Wicked Pictures, she created the "Jessica Drake's Guide to Wicked Sex" series, catering to a growing demand for modern sex education. The series was then turned into a show on Playboy Radio called "In Bed with Jessica Drake." Drake also teaches sex education at seminars and workshops globally, including esteemed institutions like UCLA and the University of Chicago. Drake ventured into directing with her debut film "What Girls Like" in 2008, and runs an online store specializing in adult videos and sexual paraphernalia.

Actress Jessica Drake, director/husband Brad Armstrong, and actress Asa Akira. Getty Images | Photo by Albert L. Ortega

Engaging in charitable work in Tanzania, Kenya, and Cambodia, Drake has collaborated with an organization dedicated to building homes and supplying clean water to impoverished communities. In 2012, she took her philanthropic efforts a step further by establishing a nonprofit organization focused on domestic initiatives.

Just before the 2016 US presidential election, Drake emerged as the 11th woman to level sexual misconduct allegations against the Republican nominee, Donald Trump. Standing alongside civil rights attorney Gloria Allred, Drake detailed an alleged incident of sexual assault that occurred nearly a decade back. According to Drake, after leaving a hotel suite where she claimed to have been groped, Donald Trump purportedly extended an offer to fly her on his private jet back to Los Angeles, suggesting she join him for a sum of $10,000. Drake, however, asserted that she declined the offer, contributing her voice to a series of accusations that brought attention to issues of consent and misconduct within the political landscape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jessica drake™ (@jessicadrake)

Instagram 334,000 Followers Twitter 785,200 Followers

Previously married to fellow pornographic actor and director Evan Stone, Drake later entered into a long-term relationship with Brad Armstrong, renowned in the industry as an actor, producer, screenwriter, director, and costume designer with Wicked Pictures. However, in 2021, she took to Twitter to announce her separation from Brad Armstrong.

Brad Armstrong and Jessica Drake. Getty Images | Photo by Albert L. Ortega

Why did Jessica Drake enter sex education while working in adult entertainment?

Jessica Drake recognized a demand for modern sex education, prompting her to create educational films and conduct workshops alongside her adult entertainment career.

How does Jessica Drake contribute to philanthropy, and why does she keep it anonymous?

Jessica Drake engages in charity work globally, focusing on building homes and providing clean water.

What impact did Jessica Drake's sexual assault allegations against Donald Trump have in 2016?

Jessica Drake's allegations contributed to national discussions about consent and accountability.

