What Is 'The Bear' Star Jeremy Allen White's Net Worth?

Jeremy Allen White is an American actor best known for playing Phillip "Lip" Gallagher on the series "Shameless." He is also seen in a recurring role on the series "Homecoming" and the Hulu series "The Bear." He has worked in movies like, "Afterschool," "Bad Turn Worse" and more. The actor's net worth is close to $8 million, as of 2023.

Jeremy Allen earns most of his money through the work his work on television. While we do not have a verified report on how much he is earning, some unverified ones say that he gets close to $250,000 per episode. Looking at his current popularity, it is hardly a surprise that he has tons of upcoming projects to his name and therefore his net worth is only set to increase in the coming years. He is set to do "The Iron Claw", whose trailer dropped just yesterday. He also earns a bit from endorsements.

Jeremy Allen White was born in in Brooklyn, NYC to stage actors. He grew up in the Carroll Gardens neighborhood. He started taking an interest in jazz, ballet, and tap dancing at a young age. At the age of 13, he decided to pursue a career in acting. While he was still in high school, he made his television debut in an episode of the NBC legal drama called, "Conviction."

He then appeared in another legal drama, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." After graduating from High school he quickly got a role in "Shameless." which helped him achieve initial success in the industry. He was part of the "Shameless" cast until 2018. He is currently playing the lead role in the Hulu series, "The Bear." He was seen in the movies, "Beautiful Ohio,", "The Speed of Life,", and "Afterschool,"

In 2013, he was seen alongside e Logan Huffman and Mackenzie Davis in the movie, "Bad Turn Worse." The following year, he was featured in the crime movie, "Rob the Mob." While next leading role came in 2018 in the romantic dramedy "After Everything," in which he was seen opposite Maika Monroe. He was again seen starring opposite Dakota Fanning in the drama, "Viena and the Fantomes." White also appeared in the horror film titled, "The Rental" and has also acted in movies like "The Birthday Cake."

In late 2019, White married actress Addison Timlin. However, Timlin filed for divorce earlier this year. The couple have two daughters born in October 2018 and December 2020.

How old is Jeremy Allen White's Age?

As of 2023, Jeremy Allen White is 32 years old. He was born on the 18th of February 1991.

Did The Trailer for "The Iron Claw" drop?

Yes, the trailer dropped on the 12th of October 2023.

