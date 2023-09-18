What is 'American Idol' Singer and Actress Jennifer Hudson's Net Worth?

Name Jennifer Hudson Net Worth $30 Million Sources of Income Music, Acting, Appearances Gender Female Date of Birth Sep 12, 1981 Age 42 years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Actor, Artist, Spokesperson

Also Read: Success Coach Tony Robbins’ ‘Unleash the Power Within’ Brings in Over $10 Million; What’s His Net Worth?

Jennifer Hudson | Getty Images | Jemal Countess

The acclaimed recording artist and actress was one of the finalists on the reality singing show "American Idol" in 2004. She has since won numerous Grammys and even an Academy Award as well as a Screen Actor Guild award. She is one of the few to join the EGOT club -- she has won an Emmy, a Golden Globe, an Oscar, and also a Tony award. Other members of this club include Audrey Hepburn and Rita Moreno. As of 2023, Jennifer Hudson's net worth is $30 Million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

After her time on American Idol, she worked on some projects, including a duet with Meat Loaf, titled, "The Future Ain't What It Used to Be." She also makes quite a lot from her appearances on shows and events.

Also Read: From Australian TV Shows to ‘Hunger Games,’ Liam Hemsworth Has Come a Long Way; What’s His Net Worth?

She has been a spokesperson for Weight Watchers since 2010. She revealed on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" that she has lost more than 80 pounds. She also wrote about her weight-loss journey in her autobiography in 2011.

Also Read: Comedian Seth Rogen Laughed His Way From the Stage to Screen and the Bank; Here's His Net Worth

Jennifer Hudson | Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer

She owns a house in Chicago that she bought in 2011. She paid around $3 million for a six-bedroom, 7-bath house that sits on a 12,000-square-foot area. The house features a floating staircase numerous laundry rooms, a movie theater, and hardwood floors.

Born on September 12, 1981 in Chicago as Jennifer Kate Hudson, she grew up in Englewood, where she attended the Dunbar Vocational High School and completed her graduation in 1999. She rose to fame from "American Idol" and her songs reached many music charts just after her debut. Her famous songs include, "If This Isn’t Love", "Spotlight", "Where You At ", "And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going", "Giving Myself", "Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight" and more.

Hudson acted in the film "Dreamgirls" and also appeared in Sex and the City, where she played the role of Louise. She is also well known for roles in "The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete", "Winnie Mandela", and "The Three Stooges."

Hudson was seeing James Payton from 1999 to late 2007. The two broke up and she began seeing WWE professional wrestler and Harvard Law graduate David Otunga. The two got engaged in 2008 and she gave birth to her son David in 2009. The couple parted ways in November 2017. In 2008, the actress was struck with tragedy when her mother and brother Jason were found dead in the Chicago home that they shared with Hudson's sister Julia. Her sister's son, Julian was found missing, and her estranged husband was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and also home invasion. He was sentenced to three life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Instagram 4.1M Twitter 4M

She has won numerous awards in her lifetime including all the major awards like the Academy Awards, Tony Awards, and Golden Globe. She has more achievements like Outstanding Supporting Actress and Breakthrough Performance, Satellite awards, and more. Hudson is also a multiple-time Grammy Award winner.

Jennifer Hudson | Getty Images | Kevork Djansezian

Are Jennifer Hudson and Coco Jones related?

No, they are not related in any way.

Does Jennifer Hudson have siblings?

She has a sister and a brother who was killed by her sister's estranged husband.

Did Jennifer Hudson lose weight?

Yes, Hudson lost more than 80 pounds.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is ‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander’s Net Worth?

What Is Dwyane Wade's Net Worth?