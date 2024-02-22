What Is Jeffrey Tambor's Net Worth?

Name Jeffrey Tambor Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth July 8, 1944 Age 79 Years Gender Male Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Announcer, Teacher, Acting Coach Nationality United States of America

Jeffrey Tambor, the accomplished American actor known for his versatile roles in television and film, has a substantial net worth of $8 million. His impactful contributions to projects such as "The Larry Sanders Show," "Arrested Development," and "Transparent" have not only helped him secure a noteworthy position in the entertainment industry but have also left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.

(L-R) Jeffrey Tambor, Jason Bateman, Tony Hale, David Cross (Front Row L-R) Will Arnett, Alia Shawkat, and Jessica Walter. Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

Tambor's diverse and prolific career in the entertainment industry has been a substantial source of income for the acclaimed actor. Throughout the '70s, the actor made his mark in films such as "The Summertime Killer" and "…And Justice for All," and television appearances in series like "Kojak," "Starsky & Hutch," and "Taxi."

However, it was in the 2000s and beyond that Tambor experienced a career resurgence, particularly with his involvement in the critically acclaimed Fox sitcom "Arrested Development." Additionally, his portrayal of Maura Pfefferman in the groundbreaking series "Transparent" from 2014 to 2017 earned him numerous awards.

Jeffrey Tambor (L) and Kasia Ostlun. Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

In 2001, Tambor acquired a residence in LA's Pacific Palisades for $1.5 million, later selling it in April 2004 for $1.95 million. He also owned another Pacific Palisades home, selling it in 2005 for $2.276 million. Subsequently, he invested in a $2.79 million property in the same neighborhood, later selling it in March 2007 for $2.65 million. In 2008, the actor made a real estate move to Topanga, California, acquiring a 3,591-square-foot home for $1.675 million, and eventually selling it for $1.525 million in 2010.

Host Jeffrey Tambor speaks on stage during the 2017 Clio Entertainment Awards. Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Tambor was born on July 8, 1944, in San Francisco, California. Raised in a Conservative Jewish family with Hungarian and Ukrainian roots, he attended Abraham Lincoln High School and San Francisco State University. Tambor studied acting at San Francisco State University and earned a master's degree from Wayne State University. Tambor's first marriage to Katie Mitchell ended in 2000. He then married Kasia on October 6, 2001. The couple have four children. Tambor has a daughter from a previous relationship.

In November 2017, Tambor's former assistant, Van Barnes, made public accusations of sexual misconduct against the actor. Subsequent accusations from his "Transparent" co-star Trace Lysette and makeup artist Tamara Delbridge intensified the controversy. In response to the allegations, Tambor decided to step away from his role in "Transparent," acknowledging a politicized atmosphere on set and expressing regret if any actions were misconstrued.

- Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "Transparent" (2015, 2016)

- Golden Globe Awards: Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for "Transparent" (2015)

- Critics Choice Television Awards: Best Actor in a Comedy Series for "Transparent"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for "Transparent"

- Satellite Awards: Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Comedy or Musical for "Arrested Development"

- Behind the Voice Actors Awards: BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series for "Star vs. the Forces of Evil"

- Gold Derby Awards, International Online Cinema Awards, Online Film & Television Association Awards: Various awards for "Transparent"

- Gold Derby Award: Ensemble of the Year for "Arrested Development"

Alexandra Billings, Rob Huebel, Amy Landecker, Judith Light, Jay Duplass, and Jeffrey Tambor. Getty Images | Photo by Todd Williamson

How many children does Jeffrey Tambor have?

Jeffrey Tambor has four children: Gabriel, Eve, and twin sons Eli and Hugo with his wife Kasia, and another daughter from a previous relationship.

Why did Jeffrey Tambor leave "Transparent"?

In 2017, Tambor left "Transparent" following allegations of sexual misconduct. He expressed regret for any misinterpretation of his actions but denied intentional harassment, citing the challenging atmosphere on set.

Has Jeffrey Tambor won awards for voice acting?

Yes, Tambor received a BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award in 2017 for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series for his work on "Star vs. the Forces of Evil."

