Standing out for his ability to craft political thriller set in the corridors of power in the US as well as the world around it, Jeffrey Howard Archer, Baron Archer of Weston-super-Mare, is one of the most renowned authors in the world, with a net worth of $200 million. His novel "Kane and Abel," published in 1979, continues to be a best-seller, with around 34 million copies sold worldwide.

Jeffrey Archer | GettyImages | Photo by David Levenson

Archer's diverse sources of income include earnings from his literary works, political career, and multiple business ventures. At the age of 29, he won a by-election in December 4, 1969, becoming the Member of Parliament (MP) for Louth in Lincolnshire as a representative of the Conservative Party. After complex legal troubles and financial losses, he resigned as an MP in the 1974 general election.

Later, Archer turned to writing to avoid bankruptcy. His debut novel, "Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less," was published in 1976. However, it was "Kane and Abel" (1979) that became Archer's breakthrough, reaching #1 on The New York Times bestsellers list. Adaptations of his works, such as the TV mini-series of "Kane and Abel" and "First Among Equals," added to his financial stability.

Have you read TRAITORS GATE yet? Without giving away any spoilers I would love to know what your favourite chapter was. pic.twitter.com/oqGJ0CAQ14 — Jeffrey Archer (@Jeffrey_Archer) November 8, 2023

Some of his popular novels include "A Matter of Honour" (1986), "As the Crow Flies" (1991), "Honour Among Thieves" (1993), "The Fourth Estate" (1996), "The Eleventh Commandment" (1998), "Sons of Fortune" (2002), and "False Impression" (2005).

In 2007, he collaborated with Francis J. Moloney to co-author "The Gospel According to Judas by Benjamin Iscariot," offering a unique perspective on biblical history. The prolific author continues to thrill readers, with recent works like "Over My Dead Body" earning critical acclaim and achieving New York Times bestseller status. But his life isn't immune to controversy, as Archer filed a lawsuit against his former literary agent Curtis Brown, seeking £500,000 in unpaid royalties, in 2020.

Archer studied at Wellington School in Somerset, and was later offered a place at the Oxford University Department for Continuing Education to study for a Diploma of Education.

After leaving Oxford, he started working for the National Birthday Trust, a medical charity focused on promoting safe childbirth, before becoming the chief fundraiser at the United Nations Association (UNA).

In 1966, Archer married Mary Weeden, a student of chemistry at St Anne's College. They had two children, William Archer, born in 1972 and James Archer, born in 1974.

Throughout his career, he has won numerous awards and recognitions, including the Yorkshire Post Book of the Year Award and The Crime Writers’ Association’s Diamond Dagger for Lifetime Achievement in Crime Writing.

Jeffrey Archer | GettyImages | Photo by Richard Keith Wolff/Avalon

