Name Jeff Gordon Net Worth $200 Million Salary $2 Million Annual Income $20 Million Sources of Income Races, Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth August 4, 1971 Age 52 Nationality American Profession Race Car Driver

American race car driver Jeff Gordon has an estimated net worth of $210 million. He is known to be one of NASCAR's best drivers of all time. He is the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. Gordon began his journey in 1991 and went on to deliver outstanding performances over 24 years. More than half of his fortune is attributed to his race car driving. He later became one of the significant shareholders of the Hendrick Motor Sports Company where he once was a Race car driver himself.

Gordon was recently in the news for selling his four-bedroom condo unit in Madison Square Park at a lucrative price. The 5,000 square feet condo at 21 E. 26th St., No. 2 was listed just below $13 million but sold for an impressive $13.5 million, per Crain's New York Business.

What are Jeff Gordon's sources of income?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jeff Gordon has earned over $500 million in winnings and endorsements during his entire racing career.

Salary

He earned close to $30 million every year from salary and endorsements. It was reported that out of the $30 million, almost $20 million comes from endorsements. However, his net worth has plummeted in the last few years and the reason is mostly the divorce from his ex-wife Brooke Gordon. As part of the settlement, Jeff reportedly paid Brooke over $100 million worth of cash and property.

Brand endorsements

Jeff Gordon has been sponsored by Pepsi for a long time now but there was a time when he had a partnership with Coca-Cola. Gordon also has ties with Kellogg Company, Frito-Lay, Ray-Ban and Edy's.

Jeff Gordon lives with his wife and kids in the South Park of Charlotte, North Carolina. The home boasts a pool, a wine cellar, a bar and a life-sized playroom for his daughter. He also had a 3,454-square-foot New York City apartment which he sold in 2013 for a stunning $30 million. Before that, he had a 1-acre property in Boca Raton, Florida where he got a 16,500-square-foot palatial mansion constructed. He sold the mansion for $13.3 million back in 2003.

2023 $210 Million 2022 $200 Million 2021 $190 Million 2020 $180 Million 2019 $171 Million

Jeff Gordon was born in Vallejo, California to Carol Ann and William. He grew up with his stepfather and mother and was introduced to racing by his stepfather who gifted him a BMX bike. Gordon joined NASCAR in 2001 and had won 90 races since. In the nationwide series, Gordon won more than five races and finished 32 times in the top ten. His 93-times career wins bagged him the third position on the all-time Winston Cup wins list.

He has won many trophies and accolades during his career. In 1990, Gordon bagged the Hoosier Auto Racing Fans Driver of the Year. He won the AARWBA All-America Team awards in 1990, 1991, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001 and 2007. He has been named one of NASCAR's 75 greatest drivers this year. In 2014, he got the Angel Ball honoree. He is also one of the names in the 018 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame. Apart from this, he has also been the recipient of the Silver Buffalo Award.

What is Jeff Gordon's daughter's name?

Jeff Gordon's daughter is Ella Sofia, Gordon.

Why did Jeff Gordon leave Fox Sports?

He left Fox Sports upon becoming the Vice Chairman at Hendrick Motorsports.

When did Jeff Gordon retire?

He retired in 2015.