Jason Schwartzman Seamlessly Fits Into Wes Anderson's Eccentric World; Here's His Net Worth
|Name
|Jason Schwartzman
|Net Worth
|$25 Million
|Salary
|$3 million
|Annual Income
|$350,000
|Source of Income
|Acting, music sales, and endorsement deals
|DOB
|Jun 26, 1980
|Age
|43 years old
|Gender
|Male
|Profession
|Actor, musician, songwriter
|Nationality
|American
Foraying into acting after starting his career as a drummer, Jason Schwartzman made a name for himself in Hollywood through his roles in Wes Anderson films, and has a $25 million net worth. Apart from most acclaimed films of Wes Anderson including "Rushmore," "The Darjeeling Limited" and "Moonrise Kingdom," the musician-turned-actor has also left a mark in movies such as "Klaus," along with TV shows including "Fargo" and "Mozart in the Jungle." He has once again returned to the eccentric world of Wes Anderson with his recent project "Asteroid City."
What are Jason Schwartzman's sources of income?
Schwartzman's wealth has mainly been accrued from his acting gigs, which he took up after his stint with the band Phantom Planet. His acting career includes roles in over 40 movies and TV shows, primarily in comedies. He also stepped into the shoes of a producer with the Amazon Prime show "Mozart in the Jungle" that he starred in.
Endorsements deals
In addition to his acting and music careers, Schwartzman has appeared in a TV commercial promoting the new iPad app for an online publication, The New Yorker.
Real estate and assets
In 2005, he acquired a 762-square-foot condo in West Hollywood, California, which he put on the market for $895,000 in 2018. In 2008, he and his wife, Brady Cunningham, purchased a 2,600-square-foot home in the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles for $1.64 million. He previously owned a Hollywood Hills home that he bought for $1.025 million in 2004 and later sold for $1.15 million in 2005.
Earnings growth by year
|Year
|Earnings
|2021
|$19 Million
|2022
|$22 Million
|2023
|$25 Million
Personal life and awards
Outside of his professional life, Schwartzman married designer Brady Cunningham on July 11, 2009, and the couple has two daughters, Marlowe and another one whose name has been kept private. Schwartzman is known for his commitment to a vegan lifestyle and has supported charitable organizations like Farm Sanctuary.
Schwartzman's breakout role in "Rushmore" earned him several awards, including a Lone Star Film & Television Award for Best Actor, an Online Film & Television Association award for Best Breakthrough Performance: Male, and a YoungStar Award for Best Performance by a Young Actor in a Comedy Film. He has also received nominations from the Teen Choice Awards, Chicago Film Critics Association, and Chlotrudis Awards.
Schwartzman's collaboration with director Wes Anderson and writer Roman Coppola on "The Darjeeling Limited" won them a New York Film Critics Online award for Best Screenplay. His roles in "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and "Moonrise Kingdom" were part of award-winning ensemble casts, earning recognition from various critics' associations. More recently, in 2019, Schwartzman received a Best Original Screenplay nomination from the Hawaii Film Critics Society for "Isle of Dogs" and a Satellite Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role, Comedy or Musical for "Shopgirl" in 2005.
