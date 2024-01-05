Name Jared Goff Net Worth $70 Million Annual Income $7 Million+ Source of Income Football Date of Birth October 14, 1994 Age 29 Years Gender Male Profession Football Player Nationality United States of America

Jared Goff, the prominent American football quarterback, boasts a staggering net worth of $70 million. He played college football for the California Golden Bears and was later selected first overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2016 NFL Draft. In 2021, the footballer was traded to the Lions.

Jared Goff | GettyImages | Photo by Leon Bennett

Primarily, Goff's earnings stem from his lucrative NFL contracts, endorsements, and successful business ventures. His initial foray into the NFL began with a four-year, $27.9 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams in 2016. Between 2016 and 2017, the football star earned an impressive $19 million, with an annual salary of $7 million.

In 2019, he secured a groundbreaking four-year deal with the Rams worth $134 million, including an NFL record $110 million in guaranteed money. In 2021, he was traded to the Detroit Lions, converting $20 million of that year's salary of $25.3 million into a bonus. His base salary for 2023 was $20,650,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Goff (@jaredgoff)

Beyond his salary, Goff makes around $2 million annually from endorsements. He has partnered with renowned brands such as Red Bull, BMW, Bose, Banana Republic, Nike, and Pizza Hut to promote their products. In 2019, Goff launched JG16, a clothing line that includes T-shirts, hoodies, and hats.

Goff owns properties in Hidden Hills, California, Hermosa Beach, and Manhattan Beach. In September 2022, he sold his Hidden Hills home for $6.4 million. He acquired the $6 million ocean-view Hermosa Beach home a few years ago. Recently, he spent $8.6 million to buy the house next door to his off-season California residence.

My new 2020 Panini Phoenix trading card drops today at 2 PM ET only @Fanatics!



And check out my memorabilia collection exclusively available at @FansAuthentic https://t.co/zGYjhz1c96

#FanaticsExclusive | #WhoDoYouCollect | #NFL pic.twitter.com/6f3ycvjPAp — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) October 15, 2020

Goff was born on October 14, 1994, in San Rafael, California. He was raised in Novato, California. Goff grew up as a San Francisco 49ers fan and wears the number 16 as a tribute to Joe Montana. He attended Marin Catholic High School in California, graduating in 2013.

In 2022, Goff got engaged to model Christen Harper. The pair started dating in 2019.

Jared Goff | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Reaves

- NFC Champion (2018)

- 3× Pro Bowl (2017, 2018, 2022)

- PFWA Most Improved Player (2017)

- 4x FedEx Air Player of the Week – (2017, 2021, 2022, 2022)

- 5x NFC Offensive Player of the Week – (2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023)

- NFC Offensive Player of the Month – (2018)

